The Beginning After the End episode 10, titled The King's Defiance, was released on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. The episode saw Arthur Leywin attend an auction event held by the Hestea auction house. The auction was graced by the special guest, the King of Sapin and his Royal family. Arthur closely observed the intricate auction procedure, where the King also took part.

However, things didn't go smoothly, as the King's royal Conjurer demanded that Arthur hand over his Mana Beast pet, Sylvie. Although Arthur politely declined the request, the royal conjurer was adamant. Eventually, he got the king involved in the matter. The Beginning After the End episode 10 explored a different side to Arthur, as he voiced his thoughts directly to the king.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Beginning After the End episode 10.

The Beginning After the End episode 10: Arthur experiences the Helstea Auction event

Helstea Auction House in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The Beginning After the End episode 10 commences with Arthur Leywin attending a special auction event with his family members at the Helstea Auction House. Vincent's daughter, Lilia, shows Arthur around the place. Apparently, many aristocrats and adventurers have been looking forward to the event for days.

After keenly observing his surroundings, Arthur realizes that many renowned people have come to buy valuable items collected by Vincent and the collectors. From expensive Beast Cores to rare monuments, the auction house offers prospective buyers a wide range of items.

Meanwhile, Arthur's father, Reynolds, asks the security personnel to be on high alert, as there's no room for any mistakes. Arthur notes that Reynolds looks slightly different from usual. Elsewhere, in The Beginning After the End episode 10, Vincent Helstea welcomes the event's VIPs, the Kingdom of Sapin's King, Blaine Glayder, the Queen, Priscilla, Prince Curtis, and Princess Kathlyn.

King Blaine and his family (Image via Studio A-Cat)

With this, Vincent inaugurates the 10th Anniversary of the Helstea Auction House. While the security personnel remain on high alert outside, the auction's proceedings unfold inside the hall. As an auctioneer, Vincent Helstea remains composed while unveiling each article.

The bidding war begins as he unveils a rare blade. Meanwhile, Arthur Leywin is intrigued by everything. Arthur's mother asks him whether he has taken an interest in any item. Arthur says he hasn't. At this moment, in The Beginning After the End episode 10, Arthur Leywin realizes that Sylvie is missing. He goes to search for the mana beast.

In the meantime, Vincent Helstea uncovers a World Lion cub for auction. According to The Beginning After the End episode 10, World Lions are powerful Mana Beasts that are future-proof. Interestingly, Prince Curtis says he wants the cub. As such, King Blaine bids the highest amount for the World Lion.

Arthur meets the royal conjurer (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Elsewhere, Arthur Leywin looks around for Sylvie and eventually finds him near the royal conjurer in the hallway. The royal conjurer is impressed by the Mana Beast's rarity and thinks he deserves to be its master the most. That's why he asks Arthur to hand over his Mana Beast pet. However, Arthur refuses to comply with his wishes, even though he is a royal figure.

To scare him away, the royal conjurer manifests a fire beam and directs it toward Arthur. Yet, Arthur remains unfazed, and he turns his back on the royal conjurer. Seeing no other way, the royal figure says he will have Arthur's parents take the responsibility for disobeying his wishes.

Normally, Arthur would have stayed quiet. However, his emotions overcome his rational thought process the moment his parents are involved. The Beginning After the End episode 10 shows Arthur Leywin intensifying his aura, which creates immense pressure throughout the mansion. Even the King of Sapin feels the chilly tension in the air, while Vincent Helstea suffers from a suffocating sensation.

The Beginning After the End episode 10: Arthur showcases Static Void

Arthur intimidates the royal conjurer in The Beginning After the End episode 10 (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Arthur Leywin's intimidating aura drains color from the royal conjurer's face. Meanwhile, Reynolds asks the guests to evacuate the building immediately. Only King Blaine and his royal family remain, along with Vincent and others. Blaine holds Reynolds under fire for not catching the intruder in time.

Reynolds earnestly apologizes for his failure. The King, however, says that someone has to be held accountable. At this moment, the royal conjurer intervenes and urges the king to lighten his punishment since there haven't been any casualties. He then looks at Sylvie and says he has found the Mana Beast endearing.

King Blaine Glayder then mentions that the royal conjurer, Sebastian, has been serving security to the royal family for years. As such, he has been looking to give him a worthy prize. Since Sebastian has liked the Mana Beast, the King demands that Arthur hand it over to him.

Reynolds in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

However, Arthur Leywin rejects the King's demand. King Blaine asks him once more, but the boy declines him again. Arthur's refusal perplexes the king, but he tries the negotiation for a third time. He says he is ready to give him the World Lion in exchange for the Mana Beast.

At this moment, in The Beginning After the End episode 10, Arthur asks the King whether he would have sold his son for a prize if he were asked. Arthur's impudence angers the king's royal security, who charge at the boy. However, Arthur Leywin demonstrates his Beast Will's powers, the Static Void, and stops time.

The Beginning After the End episode 10 showcases a fascinating scene where everyone, except Arthur and the royal conjurer, becomes motionless. With a flick of his powers, Arthur breaks Sebastian's leg, causing him immense pain. When the royal conjurer tries to fight back, he senses a menacing spirit within Arthur.

Sylvia's visage seen through Arthur (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Syvia's visage emanates from Arthur as he glares at Sebastian. However, Arthur falls unconscious when he deactivates his powers. Later, he regains consciousness and finds Alice by his side. Arthur's mother reveals how the doctor assured her and others that he would wake up soon. Yet, she was worried as a mother.

After recovering from his condition, Arthur goes to the marketplace with his mother. While shopping for items, Alice observes a fine accessory and realizes it will look good on Eleanor. In the meantime, a messenger from the King arrives at the Helstea mansion to settle the auction incident with money.

However, Reynolds becomes furious because his son was almost killed. The messenger then reminds him that his son was equally at fault for his rash behavior toward the king. The royal negotiator further reveals that the king has already fired the guards and the royal conjurer.

The King's negotiator (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Furthermore, they have decided to assume that the royal conjurer's leg was broken due to the first guard's Mana bouncing back and interfering with the spell. The Majesty is deeply grieved by the incident, which is why he is demonstrating fraternal affection.

The messenger also advises Reynolds to teach Arthur some manners, especially since he is talented. Meanwhile, the incident becomes a humbling experience for Arthur Leywin, who realizes that he is still a child in his new life. The following day, Arthur heads to the Xyrus academy and sees an owl-like Mana Beast.

He decides to follow the bird as it flies toward the forest. Interestingly, the bird leads him to an elderly woman wearing a hat. The Beginning After the End episode 10 ends with the woman addressing Arthur by his name, and saying she has been waiting for him.

Conclusion

Cynthia, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The Beginning After the End episode 10 showcased Arthur Leywin's intimidating side, as he brutally wounded the royal conjurer and talked back to the King of Sapin. However, Arthur quickly learned from his experience that he had to tread carefully in the new world. Also, the episode debuted Cynthia at the end.

