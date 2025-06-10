Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10: Takamine and Ellie’s bond strengthens while rivalry brews between Shirota and Ouji Seiya

Premiered on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10 features Ellie joining Takamine and Shirota’s study session, sparking a private heart-to-heart between the two girls about Takamine’s feelings and Shirota’s obliviousness. The interaction also brings Ellie and Takamine closer.

Later, Takamine challenges Shirota to a playful game, which she wins, earning the right to give him a command. As the cultural festival nears and their class prepares a Cinderella play, Takamine urges Shirota to take on the role of the Prince to assist her more effectively.

However, when top student Ouji Seiya also steps forward for the part, the episode subtly sets the stage for a possible rivalry between the two.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10 begins with a group study session between Takamine, Shirota, and Ellie

Takamine and Ellie in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10, titled It Rains, and Shirota Freezes Up, opens with Takamine helping Shirota study while Ellie also unexpectedly joins them, souring Takamine’s mood. A flashback reveals that Shirota had run into Ellie on his way to Takamine’s house, and after learning about the study session, she asked to come along.

In the present, Ellie is delighted to join in, but the tension is obvious. Takamine is visibly annoyed, and Shirota feels uneasy, caught between the two. Takamine suggests Ellie should ask her girlfriend, Rurika, for help instead, but Ellie explains that Rurika is busy with work.

This is when Shirota realizes Ellie’s attraction to girls. As Ellie subtly touches Takamine, Shirota begins to suspect her motives for coming may not be so innocent. Takamine suddenly sends him out to buy snacks. He knows leaving the two girls alone is a bad idea, but he can’t refuse Takamine.

Left alone, Ellie and Takamine finally get to talk. Takamine bluntly asks Ellie to go home, saying tutoring two people is a hassle. Ellie insists she’ll leave after asking one question – whether Takamine and Shirota are dating.

Takamine in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Takamine denies it, but Ellie sees through her. She points out that Shirota’s low self-esteem probably prevents him from picking up on Takamine’s feelings. Takamine admits that his lack of reaction to her advances makes her insecure, but she masks it as a friend's story. Ellie finds her efforts endearing.

Takamine explains the subtle signals "the guy" has shown, caring about her safety, aiming to go to the same university, all of which she interprets as loyalty, not affection. Ellie assures her that such effort surely indicates feelings.

However, Takamine wonders if Ellie only came to ask this, and mentions Ellie "accidentally touching her" earlier. Ellie apologizes, but Takamine tells her that if she ever wants to touch her, she only needs to ask, but only in private.

Meanwhile, Shirota returns and, hearing vague voices from outside, imagines the worst. However, Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10 reveals that the girls are simply playing with Takamine’s cat, Kuro. Regardless, Shirota is happy to see the two getting along.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10: Takamine’s victory over Shirota allows her to give him a command

Takamine in this episode (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10 then moves after the start of the second semester, with Takamine and Shirota walking home from school. Their conversation shifts to school uniforms.

Takamine reveals how useful her blazer is when using her ability. She then proposes a game – she’ll use her power to reset time after removing a piece of underwear, and Shirota has until they reach the station to guess which piece it was. If he guesses right, he can give her a command, but if he’s wrong, she gets to command him.

Shirota hesitates, recognizing it’s more a matter of luck than deduction, but Takamine teases him by framing it as a 50-50 chance to get her to obey. Once the game begins, Shirota tries to figure out how to investigate subtly. He considers using reflections in a puddle to check, but freezes at the thought of confirming something too revealing.

Takamine and Shirota (Image via LIDENFILMS)

By the time they reach the station, Shirota guesses incorrectly. Takamine playfully scolds him, but he reflects that he chose not to exploit the puddle trick out of respect for her. Surprisingly, Takamine admits she intentionally walked over the puddle as a hint, curious about what kind of command he might give. Shirota is left stunned at how far she was willing to go.

On the train ride home, the two discuss their upcoming school cultural festival. Their class will perform a Cinderella play, though he’ll only be a stagehand. Takamine promptly orders him to take on a role, announcing that she’ll be playing Cinderella and will need his full support to deliver a perfect performance.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10 concludes with Ouji Seiya’s arrival, hinting at an upcoming rivalry with Shirota

In the closing moments of Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10, the class begins casting roles for their play, and Takamine is, unsurprisingly, chosen for the role of Cinderella. When it's time to assign stagehands, Shirota thinks Takamine was only joking to use him as a "closet" onstage and volunteers.

However, Takamine, displeased, immediately uses her ability and assigns him the task of writing down the role selections. However, he quickly realizes this was just a ploy to make him do his closet work behind the teacher’s desk.

Takamine then asks for volunteers to play the Prince. The students get excited, and amid the buzz, top student Ouji Seiya confidently nominates himself for the Prince role, causing the rest to back down.

Takamine and Shirota (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Takamine warns Shirota that if he doesn’t act, Ouji will take the role, and she might have to make him her "second closet." She mentions that considering Ouji’s interest in her, he could blackmail her with her secret to get what he wants.

Regardless, as Takamine seriously entertains the idea of preserving her perfect image, Shirota steps up and nominates himself, catching everyone’s attention. Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10 ends on an amusing and curious note, with both Takamine and Ouji intrigued by Shirota’s unexpected move.

Final thoughts

Takamine in episode 10 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10 offers an entertaining and dramatic installment filled with intrigue and key developments. The development between Takamine and Ellie adds depth, while the introduction of Ouji signals escalating tension, setting the stage for a likely showdown with Shirota that involves Takamine.

With just two episodes left in the series, episode 10 intensifies the suspense, all delivered alongside the show’s signature high-quality visuals and production values.

