Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 8: Ellie's introduction confirms Takamine's love for Shirota

Given the first appearance of a supporting cast member for the anime, Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 8 was expected to focus on fully introducing her. Officially released on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, the installment did indeed fully introduce Ellie Evergreen and flesh out her relationship with both Koushi Shirota and Takane Takamine.

While Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 8 continued the introduction of Ellie from the previous episode, it also stuck with the college plotline introduced. Despite Shirota’s hesitation in trying to pursue college in the previous episode, he ended up deciding to at least pursue it for Takamine’s sake.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 8 sees Shirota and Takamine reunite with an old friend in Ellie

Brief episode recap

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 8 began immediately where the last episode ended, with Koushi Shirota being recognized by the girl leaving cram school. After confirming who he was, she hugged him and introduced herself as Ellie while saying it had been so long. After signing up for lessons, Shirota left and walked with Ellie, revealing that they hadn’t seen each other since grade school five years ago.

He explained her name was Ellie Evergreen, and that they were close friends until going to different middle schools. They each discussed how they changed, with Ellie revealing she was an amateur fashion model. She then suggested they go back to the park they used to play at and catch up. Shirota also recognized it as the park he used to hang out with Takane Takamine at, but Ellie quickly regained his attention by reminding him of the water balloon fights they had.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 8 saw her suggest they have a water balloon fight now, going to a nearby convenience store to get them. While Shirota initially argued against this, he eventually gave in. They each got three balloons, with Ellie making hers much bigger than his. However, this led to one of her balloons bursting all over her shirt. He tried getting her a towel, but she said it wasn’t a problem since it would dry quickly due to her not wearing a bra.

Shirota tries to refute Ellie's accurate summation of his relationship with Takamine in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 8 (Image via Liden Films)

Shirota decided to call their battle a draw likewise, offering to go get them ice cream. He then mused on what Takamine would have to say over the situation and him fawning over Ellie. He then questioned why his mind went to Takamine at that moment. When he returned, she lifted up her shirt to show him that he was already dry, leaving him flustered. She then asked what college he wanted to go to if he was attending cram school, but he said he wasn’t sure yet.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 8 saw him briefly explain his recent conversation about college with Takamine, not naming her directly. He effectively explained that while he doesn’t have a plan, she was clearly counting on him to go to college with her, inspiring him to try and figure his life out. Ellie asked if she was his girlfriend, saying that he’s clearly at least in love with her given his agonizing over this topic if that wasn’t the case.

She also asserted that Takamine must be in love with him if she’s counting on him in such a way. She then commented on how his ability to bounce back hasn’t changed from when he was young, dropping ice cream on him as she got close. She decided to lick it off, flippantly apologizing while saying she shouldn’t do that to boys. Once again, his mind drifted to what Takamine would say to him if she saw that, which led to him wondering why he did so again.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 8 then hilariously revealed that Takane Takamine was behind them, commenting on how intimate the two seemed. She was also clearly jealous given her defaulting to insulting Shirota and calling his behavior with Ellie “uncouth.” Ellie then explained what happened, showing her the water balloons. However, Takamine thought they were prophylactics, freaking out at the thought of the pair being that intimate with each other.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 8 then saw Ellie suggest she join them, clearly giving Takamine a different idea than what she truly meant. Takamine’s response made Ellie realize that this is the college friend Shirota mentioned, in turn leading her to explain that the water balloon fight was her idea. This also led to Ellie recognizing Takamine as “Takane-chan,” prompting her to in turn recognize Ellie as someone Shirota used to play with.

After taking a moment to reflect, she briefly lectured them before trying to leave. Ellie grabbed her hand and asked her to stay a bit longer so they could talk, also asking Shirota to go get them something to drink. Ellie then apologized for her behavior earlier, explaining she goes to an all-girl school and forgot how it all looked. She then asserted that Takamine was in love with Shirota, adding that she had gotten beautiful and an amazing aura since they last met.

Takamine initially misunderstands Shirota and Ellie's interactions in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 8 (Image via Liden Films)

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 8 saw Takamine try to deny her feelings for Shirota, but Ellie refused to believe it. Once Shirota returned, she said she had to go because she forgot about a shoot, saying she’d see him at cram school. Takamine asked him for clarification, prompting him to reveal his hope to go to college with her. This shocked her to the point that she began crying while blushing, calling it annoying that Ellie found out before her.

She then offered to help him study until the entrance exams so he could improve his academics enough to get a scholarship. He rejected this offer initially, prompting her to use Eternal Virgin Road to give him the chance to instead say “thank you” rather than argue. She then told him to replace her underwear while explaining doing so is just repaying the favor. The episode ended with the two heading to her house and beginning their tutoring sessions immediately.

Final thoughts

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 8’s introduction of Ellie suggests that fans can expect to see more of her in the coming installments. The fact that she has rapport and history with both Shirota and Takamine further suggests this. While her appearances will likely be primarily through Shirota’s lessons at cram school, fans can expect the series to see the trio interact together in some way, shape, or form.

