10 anime characters like Takamine from Please Put Them On, Takamine-san!

Upon the release of the new spring 2025 anime, Please Put Them On, Takamine-san!, anime characters like Takamine, the main protagonist, are being searched for by fans from other anime that might watch, after being intrigued by her unique personality and powers from the series.

While being very polite and helpful towards others, making herself very popular among her peers, Takamine also has a manipulative and dark side, while being very commanding and likes to stay in charge of things. With all these unique characteristics in mind, some anime characters like Takamine share some or more of her personality traits.

Esdeath, Albedo, and 8 other anime characters like Takamine from Please Put Them On, Takamine-san!

1) Esdeath (Akame ga Kill!)

Esdeath is one of the anime characters like Takamine (Image via White Fox)

Both Esdeath from Akame ga Kill! and Takamine from Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! show commanding personalities in their respective anime series. While Esdeath shows sadistic tendencies in commanding her army as a general, Takamine shows a commanding presence through her social status and beauty, and her supernatural ability.

Both are also very confident and charismatic, and maintain their demeanor even when faced with a dire situation. Their obsessive focus on one man also draws a common factor for them. While Esdeath is fixated on Tatsumi, Takamine has a growing obsession with Shirota.

2) Rias Gremory (High School DxD)

Rias is one of the anime characters like Takamine (Image via TNK)

The president of the Occult Research Club, Rias Gremory, from High School DxD, is one of the most popular and classy girls of Kuoh Academy. She is very helpful to her peers and always cares for her club members like family, similar to Takamine.

However, underneath, Rias is a Devil who, after meeting Issei, showed an obsession towards him, often flirting and teasing him, similar to how Takamine behaves with Shirota in the Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! anime.

3) Mari Kurihara (Prison School)

Mari is one of the anime characters like Takamine (Image via J.C. Staff)

While being cold, elegant, and commanding, Mari Kurihara from Prison School and Takane Takamine from Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! also share their similarities in being master manipulators. While Mari carries an icy and refined demeanor, Takamine shows a regal presence and uses her superior status.

While both Mari and Takamine have large superiority complexes, they rarely show moments of vulnerability when the male lead breaks through their shell and manipulation tactics.

4) Erina Nakiri (Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma)

Erina is one of the anime characters like Takamine (Image via J.C. Staff)

While they come from different genres, Erina Nakiri from Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma and Takamine from Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! show similarity in high status and social supremacy in their respective anime series. While one is a culinary royalty, the other is on top of her school hierarchy.

Both give a cold and distant first impression upon their appearance in the series, however, they slowly reveal their teasing and commanding personalities as the series progresses, especially towards the male leads.

5) Satsuki Kiryuin (Kill la Kill)

Satsuki is one of the anime characters like Takamine (Image via Trigger)

Satsuki Kiryuin from Kill la Kill exhibits an absolute authority and presence, being an iron-fisted student council president of the Honnouji Academy, similar to Takamine, who is also a student council president with a regal presence and unmatched confidence.

In terms of appearing in their respective series, both have an elegant, composed, and untouchable outlook towards themselves, which is also reflected among their peers and classmates.

6) Holo (Spice and Wolf)

Holo is one of the anime characters like Takamine (Image via Imagin)

Both like to exert their supremacy with their teasing, clever, and emotionally controlling characteristics. While Holo from Spice and Wolf constantly teases Lawrence to maintain control over him, Takamine uses her psychological games to keep Shirota emotionally on the edge.

While both Holo and Takamine from Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! keep themselves emotionally guarded; they have moments of vulnerability and burden masked under their controlling demeanor.

7) Albedo (Overlord)

Albedo is one of the anime characters like Takamine (Image via Madhouse)

Regarding social supremacy, Albedo from Overlord and Takamine from Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! are like two peas in a pod. Both are confident and powerful individuals holding a status in society that allows them to maintain control over others.

Their similarity in characteristics also extends to their fixated obsession with one man. While Albedo is extremely obsessed with Ainz Ooal Gown, Takamine shows her unique fixation towards Sirota after blackmailing him into becoming her assistant.

8) Medaka Kurokami (Medaka Box)

Medaka is one of the anime characters like Takamine (Image via Gainax)

Medaka Kurokami from Medaka Box and Takamine from Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! are the most popular and beautiful characters in their respective anime series. While Medaka is admired by everyone as flawless and an ideal role model, Takamine is portrayed as a perfect and beautiful character, untouchable by others.

Their similarities also extend to their position as the student council president in their series. Furthermore, while they both show extents of a commanding presence, they are not cruel in their actions.

9) Yumeko Jabami (Kakegurui)

Yumeko is one of the anime characters like Takamine (Image via Mappa)

Beauty and dangerous intelligence are the two terms that perfectly portray both Yumeko Jabami from Kakegurui and Takamine from Please Put Them On, Takamine-san!. Yumeko has an elegant presence paired with her astonishing beauty that almost hypnotizes the onlookers, similar to Takamine.

Both also like to tease others and play with their minds psychologically, while Yumeko loves reading others and exploiting their fears, Takamine uses her emotional manipulation on Shirota to achieve her objectives.

10) Saeko Busujima (High School of the Dead)

Saeko is one of the anime characters like Takamine (Image via Madhouse)

While Saeko Busujima from High School of the Dead similarly appears composed and elegant like Takamine from Please Put Them On, Takamine-san!, they both exhibit an intimidating and hidden darker side. Saeko is extremely calm even in combat, while Takamine also shows a stoic and calm personality in front of her peers.

Saeko hides her darker side that loves violence and commanding over her enemies, while Takamine also hides her teasing nature and plays mind games on Shirota.

Final thoughts

Anime characters like Takamine from Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! can be rarely found in several other anime, especially due to her unique personality and psychological mind game playing characteristics.

However, with the ever-growing anime industry, many characters are likely to emerge who match her characteristics and personal traits, which will also be explored more as the series progresses.

