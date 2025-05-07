Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 6: Takamine and Shirota's sleepover ends as they head to a festival together

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 6 was expected to continue focusing on the development of Takane Takamine and Koushi Shirota’s childhood origins. Officially released on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, the installment instead focused on the development of their relationship in the present.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 6 partially did so by continuing the pair’s forced sleepover from the previous episode, picking up almost immediately where it ended. The previous episode’s teasing by Takamine of Shirota also continued into this latest installment as the two decided to roleplay as newlyweds.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 6 sees Shirota begin to realize his feelings for Takamine

Brief episode recap

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 6 began shortly after where the last episode ended. The electricity had come back on, prompting Takane Takamine to say she’d cook them dinner. However, she said they’d play a game while doing so where they pretended to be newlyweds. She added that anything “unbefitting” which occurs will incur punishment, which she said would be staying single for the rest of their lives.

Takamine then left to go cook, calling Koushi Shirota “honey” as she left. He then went into the kitchen, where she was wearing nothing but an apron while cooking. While he was behaving very awkwardly, she was clearly having fun by teasing him. He then demanded she put underwear on, with her forcing him to do it himself. However, she removed them shortly thereafter to activate her ability after he burned what he was cooking.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 6 then saw the two sit down for dinner together, where she insisted on feeding him the first bite of the meal. After she spilled some of it on herself, she ordered Shirota to lick it off of her body. When he hesitated, her power activated once more, undoing her act of feeding him. The two then ate normally, with Takamine suggesting they bathe together after as newlyweds do.

Takamine teases Shirota with a newlywed roleplaying game in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 6 (Image via Liden Films)

Shirota tried rejecting this at first, but she refused to allow it, barging in despite suggesting earlier she’d respect his space. Shirota immediately became embarrassed over the context of the situation, but Takamine revealed she was wearing a bathing suit. Unfortunately for him, it was an extremely revealing bathing suit. She then said this was all practice for future reference when she got married and had to go through the real acts and motions.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 6 saw her phrase it as him repaying her for the food and shelter she provided, which got him to agree. She then bathed his back and washed his hair, which forced him to try and control his urges. As he tried pushing her away, he accidentally grabbed her chest, causing him to lose control of himself. She realized this immediately after and left awkwardly, clearly made uncomfortable by this despite her role in it.

Focus then shifted to Shirota laying down in a guest bed, with Takamine then climbing in and standing over him on all fours. She asserted that after today, he must realize that her existence to him is that of a higher being and her servant. Shirota guessed this as her trying to erase the vulnerability she showed earlier in the night by teasing him later on. Her expression after saying this suggested it to be the truth, with Shirota commenting on how much he learned about her.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 6 then shifted focus to a fireworks festival, which they were patrolling to ensure other students weren’t getting into trouble. After berating him for being late as her closet, they began walking around and took a short break after. She asked him to replace her underwear, revealing she never put any on that day since she was wearing a yukata to highlight such garments.

Shirota argued with how public the place was, prompting her to very loudly say her sandal strap broke and ask him to fix it. Having been given the appropriate cover, he was able to put her underwear on while she put on a cute voice to thank him. Realizing the fireworks were about to start, they decided to continue their break and watch. As they walked by others, Shirota heard them commenting about how far apart they were in terms of looks and status as a couple.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 6 saw him muse on what she’d say if she heard such comments. This quickly turned into him musing on what it would be like to date her and be intimate with her. She then called his name to pull him out of this daydream before using her power to turn back time and let them check a different area. She then explained her intent to use her power to avoid walking all over the festival grounds on their patrol.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 6 makes Shirota and Takamine's mutual feelings clear (Image via Liden Films)

After checking out another area, they decided to take yet another break. As they watched the fireworks, Takamine asked him to replace her underwear once more while others were distracted. She then immediately took them off again, a process repeated many times so they could check other areas. However, Shirota noticed that her mood worsened each time they did so. They eventually found a spot where it was only them, where she suggested they rest.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 6 saw him question if she was about to make a confession. The fireworks then started after she said so, which he called very pretty. Takamine then laughed, seemingly realizing that those words were for her, which even he wasn’t sure of. She then suggested they head home with the episode ending as Shirota said he still wasn’t sure why she kept redoing that night at the time.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Between the continuation of their sleepover and their attendance of the fireworks festival, it’s clear that Shirota is beginning to realize her feelings for Takamine. Likewise, his character’s narration in turn continues suggesting that she feels the same way for him. With this established, now seems like a perfect time to begin introducing the series’ female supporting cast members, creating drama and tension likewise.

