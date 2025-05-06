Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5: Takamine helps Shirota study as their history is explored

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5 was expected to continue seeing Takane Takamine and Koushi Shirota’s mutual feelings for each other develop. Officially released on Crunchyroll on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, the installment did indeed continue the development of their relationship, but in a somewhat roundabout way.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5 likewise differs from the previous installment in this way, even if it continues the focus on the pair’s childhood history. Whereas Takamine showed genuine affection for Shirota in the last episode, she instead resorts to teasing him here, especially as it becomes clear he doesn’t fully remember their origins.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5 sees Takamine try to jog Shirota’s memory of their childhood

Brief episode recap

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5 began with Takane Takamine and Koushi Shirota discussing the upcoming summer break and their assignments. Shirota decided to try and finish his assignments on his own, with Takamine asking if her helping him get first in running awakened his competitive drive. She said to ask for help if he needed it as focus shifted to them both in class, where Takamine almost used her powers but decided against it.

Another situation arose in which Takamine almost used her powers, but decided against it yet again for some reason. This happened several more times throughout the day, with Shirota commenting that she looked more disheveled everytime she decided against it. At the end of the day, she was struggling to walk on her own. Shirota confronted her and asked what was wrong, which she tried brushing off to just be a cold.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5 saw Shirota realize she was holding back for his sake because he had assignments to work on. He urged her to redo the entire day with her ability, but she still refused and argued everything went perfect. She then told him that if he wanted to be so insistent on redoing the day, he should be the one to take her underwear off and activate Eternal Virgin Road.

Takamine straining herself for Shirota's sake in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5 betrays her uncaring facade (Image via Liden Films)

Takamine added that if she did use her power, then the assignments he worked so hard on would’ve been for naught. Shirota said this was fine since he could get them done more quickly after having done them once. He added that he liked how she usually was and that it would make him feel more reassured, which clearly touched her. Shirota then removed her underwear, but she made it so time only rewound a few minutes rather than the entire day.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5 then saw her say she’ll teach him one-on-one over the break to help him with his extra assignments he received. The two did so everyday at her house, with Takamine using her ability to ensure he did his assignments perfectly the “first” time. She then revealed her parents were on vacation and that she was home alone, which set his heart aflutter and caused him to make another mistake.

Takamine then removed her bra to redo time once more, with focus then shifting to later in the day. She accused Shirota of trying to delay completion so he could spend the night, prompting her to say they weren’t truly alone since she had a pet cat. She eventually agreed to let him meet her pet cat, but it had gone out to play. This prompted Takamine to don cat ears and a bell collar as a means of “making up” for the cat’s absence, with her getting very into character.

Expand Tweet

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5 saw this distract Shirota from his assignments, but this seemed to be her goal based on her behavior. Takamine then said she was “putting out all the signals” with Shirota still not realizing, causing him to panic even more. He then urged her to stop, which she agreed to for his sake, but continued on her own since she was enjoying it. By the time Shirota finished, night had fallen and it had begun to rain.

This prompted Takamine to suggest that he stay the night at her house. Shirota then met the returning cat, which he seemingly recognized at first from their childhood. However, he did not, which left her dumbfounded as the electricity in her house went out. She suggested they pass the time by telling stories until the power came back. Takamine attempted to steer this discussion towards making him remember her cat and the moment they shared together.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5 saw this fail, putting her in such a bad mood that even he could tell something was wrong. He continued failing to discuss what she wanted him to, eventually asking to use the shower since he was nervously sweating. She told him to wait a moment before returning from the shower herself, wearing only a towel and informing him that there were no more towels or soap remaining, so he couldn’t shower.

Takamine and Shirota's childhood history is once again a main focus in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5 (Image via Liden Films)

She then got into her bed, clearly intent on ignoring him for the rest of the night. In this tranquility, Shirota began remembering his childhood bond with Takamine and the stray cat they raised. New scenes of their childhood together then played, but with muted dialogue. Shirota explained that this girl, whom he didn’t realize was Takamine, confessed her feelings to him and he didn’t answer. After that, he never saw her nor the stray cat again.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5 saw her ask what he’d do if he could meet that girl again. Shirota seemed to finally recognize Takamine as that girl, but instead asked if she knew the girl. She was upset at this initially, but gave him credit for remembering something at least. The episode ended with her jumping into his arms after lightning scared her and her towel fell off, while Shirota said he didn’t realize it but he had seen her vulnerability for the first time.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

While Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5 does so in a less direct way than the prior installment, the development of Takamine and Shirota’s relationship is still clear. The former is clearly trying to instill in Shirota the feelings he seemingly once had for her in childhood, while also showing her vulnerabilities to him. The latter is likewise starting to unlock these memories, and should soon realize that Takamine is the girl who once confessed her love for him.

