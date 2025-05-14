Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 7: Takamine and Shirota discuss their future together

Given the recent emphasis on Takamine and Shirota’s mutual romantic feelings, Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 7 was expected to continue this focus. Officially released on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, the latest installment did so, but in a somewhat roundabout way via a unique narrative focus.

Likewise, Please Put Them On Takamine-san! episode 7’s exact events broke off from the previous episode, which saw the pair attend a festival together. The previous episode also wrapped up their sleepover at the titular Takane’s house, with neither her nor Koushi referencing these events in the newest addition to the story.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 7 finally introduces a supporting cast member, conflict for the pair’s relationship

Brief episode recap

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 7 began with Takane Takamine telling Koushi Shirota to attend a university campus tour with her at Aogaku. He agreed to this despite feeling it was a fruitless endeavor since he’d never make it there. Takamine then asked what his future plans are, answering for him by saying he should follow her wherever she went. She then video called him to show him new underwear she got, clearly intending to tease him by doing so.

She took this a step further by beginning to illustrate hypothetical scenarios about how university could change her. However, he genuinely and seriously responded by pleading her not to take such a route in life, which she clearly appreciated. She then told him to attend the same university as her and become her bodyguard if that was how he truly felt. Shirota disputed the likelihood of this, but Takamine nevertheless made her expectations clear.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 7 then saw their campus tour of Aogaku begin, where Takamine wore a modest outfit but still drew significant male attention. He commented on how she looked the part of a university student, while she told him to direct his attention to the school itself. She emphasized her “bodyguard” comment as why he needed to do so, illustrating a scenario in which not having her “closet” with her could lead to her getting blackmailed.

Takamine and Shirota's campus tour brings up the discussion of their relationship's future in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 7 (Image via Liden Films)

After she further illustrated the consequences of this, he pointed out that her ability would negate such events. She criticized him for not playing along with her before emphasizing that while he was undecided about his future, he surely has to have thought about it. She asked for his honest thoughts and plans likewise, promising not to laugh while already doing so. He shared that he intended to go right into work in order to not stress his family financially.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 7 saw him add that he both wanted to repay his parents, and didn’t feel his heart would be fully in attending school. He emphasized that this wasn’t certain, but Takamine instead began formulating a plan as to how he could still be her closet in that case. The two then went to attend the tour’s information session, but she didn’t seem as motivated as she did earlier, likely due to Shirota explaining his plans to her.

In classic fashion, Takamine asked what the beneits of graduating from Aogaku at the top of her class would be. While the answer was exciting, she didn’t seem too thrilled by it. She then decided to use Eternal Virgin Road to redo her question in order to change a single word she used. She then demanded Shirota replace her underwear, pointing to how safe the lecture-hall style seating arrangement made such an act.

Expand Tweet

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 7 saw him do so nervously, which resulted in him not putting them on properly. While Takamine seemed upset initially, she instead passionately and lovingly encouraged him to take his time, seemingly speaking to things beyond his role as her closet. She also explained that she wanted to make the most of Shirota before she no longer had the opportunity, clearly concerned by what their future would hold.

She tellingly used the word “relationship” here, once again letting her true feelings peek through. Shirota reminded her of her earlier demands, but she confirmed she was joking and wouldn’t be so tyrannical. Takamine then reminded him they still had a year left before that time came, and that she’d use him up before they parted ways. The way in which she said this combined with her body language clearly communicated a legitimate romantic attraction to him.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 7 finally begins introducing supporting cast members (Image via Liden Films)

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 7 saw Shirota realize that he wasn’t happy at this revelation, speaking to his feelings for her in turn. The next day, he commented on her seeming upset, but she behaved as normal with him nonetheless, making him think he imagined it. However, various issues with her outfit and overall commute made it clear she wasn’t feeling well in some way, shape, or form.

Shirota grew concerned that she’d have even more mistakes throughout the day, and already thought of the need to protect her image. Eventually, a situation transpired which forced her to use Eternal Virgin Road for a redo of the entire day. She was back to her normal self on the second go , while Shirota decided to start cram school for university the next day. The episode ended with Takamine bumping into a girl on her way out who knew him.

Final thoughts

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 7 finally begins to both add some conflict to its focal relationship, and its supporting cast members. The installment’s approach to the former is particularly deserving of commendation, as it is predicated on the fundamental differences in Takamine and Shirota’s characters. This also sets the latter up for additional development, the start of which is seen in episode 7’s final moments.

This also naturally lends itself to introducing even more conflict to their relationship in the form of Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 7 introducing the anime's first supporting character. The fact that she seemingly knows Shirota adds room for even more significant conflict, and adds meaningful narrative parity to his relationship and romance with Takamine.

