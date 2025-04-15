10 ideal anime bodyguards who can protect you from any harm

Ideal anime bodyguards are strong, loyal, and fearless. They don't simply fight—they shield with all they have. They stand firm when danger comes near. Some employ brute force, while others use keen instincts or magical abilities. No threat is too big when they're by your side. They move quickly, think intelligently, and refuse to lower their guard.

When something goes wrong, they absorb the blow so you won't have to. Each one of them has something special. But all of them have one goal in mind—your safety. Anime bodyguards like Levi Ackerman, Alucard, and Meliodas are among those who can keep you safe from any sort of harm.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the anime/manga.

Levi, Guts, and 8 other ideal anime bodyguards who can protect you from any harm

1) Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Levi Ackerman as seen in anime (Image via WiT Studio)

Levi Ackerman is a serene and merciless fighter. He's known for his speed, precision, and commitment during battles. No opponent escapes him. He can see threats within seconds and respond even quicker. His reflexes are nearly impossible for humans. He doesn't miss, and he doesn't hesitate.

He also remains collected under pressure and makes reasonable decisions. Loyalty means the world to him. Once he makes up his mind to guard someone, he'll fight until death. Levi Ackerman is one of the ideal anime bodyguards who can guard you from any harm.

2) Guts (Berserk)

Guts in Berserk is among the ideal anime bodyguards (Image via GEMBA)

Guts is a warrior tempered by endless battles. He wields a huge sword and strong willpower. Pain doesn't hinder him. Fear doesn't stop him. He battles monsters, demons, and armies without backing down. His concentration is keen. His reflex is lethal. He guards those he cares about, no matter what the cost.

He's been betrayed, injured, and pursued—but never defeated. His very presence is a threat to enemies. Nothing gets by Guts when he is around, making him an ideal anime bodyguard who can keep you safe.

3) Gojo Satoru (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Gojo Satoru as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Gojo Satoru is a special-grade sorcerer. He possesses sharp reflexes, unparalleled speed, and boundless techniques. His Limitless ability warps space itself. No one can touch him without permission. In a serious situation, he traps foes within his Domain Expansion.

Nothing escapes him. He observes and manipulates everything. When he is present, harm never approaches. Gojo Satoru is among the ideal anime bodyguards who can provide safety from even the strongest enemy.

4) Alucard (Hellsing)

Alucard as seen in anime (Image via Gonzo)

Alucard is a vampire working for a secret group. He's relaxed, assured, and nearly impossible to kill. His body can heal from virtually any injury. What makes him so frightening to foes is his power to unleash the restriction seals. He can withstand being torn apart and be able to regain his strength.

Alucard also employs his soul army to overpower foes. He doesn't only guard—he kills. He can just show up, and attackers will flee in fear. If he's guarding someone as a bodyguard, no harm will ever reach them. This makes him one of the ideal anime bodyguards.

5) Saitama (One Punch Man)

Saitama as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

Saitama is a hero who can beat any enemy with one punch. His strength and speed are unmatched, and no one has ever injured him. His calm demeanor keeps him concentrated even in the middle of chaos. He can settle wars before they even start.

Saitama doesn't require fancy powers or weapons—plain brute force is enough. If someone attempts to harm you, he will eliminate the danger immediately. With him by your side, the danger has no chance. He is one of the ideal anime bodyguards who can keep you safe from any injury.

6) Bartolomeo (One Piece)

Bartholomeo as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Bartolomeo is a loud, fearless pirate who has a great sense of loyalty. He admires those that he guards and will do everything in his power to protect them. His defense is almost impenetrable. He has the ability to create an invisible barrier that blocks any attack.

This makes Bartolomeo a human shield in any conflict. He is unpredictable as a fighter but always concentrated while protecting someone that he holds in high regard. His presence is enough to intimidate enemies. Being by someone's side makes him an ideal anime bodyguard.

7) Meliodas (The Seven Deadly Sins)

Meliodas as seen in anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Meliodas is the head of a group of powerful warriors. He looks young, yet he's centuries old and has fought hundreds of battles. His speed and sword skills are unmatched. He remains composed even in life-threatening situations. Meliodas is very loyal and defends the people he loves without fear.

His demon abilities make him extremely powerful and quick to heal. He can smell danger and respond before anyone else. Meliodas is among the ideal anime bodyguards who can guard you from any form of harm.

8) Sasuke Uchiha (Naruto Shippuden)

Sasuke Uchiha as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot)

Sasuke Uchiha is a master ninja with unparalleled speed and force. He can sense danger immediately and attack before they get a chance to strike. His Sharingan also enables him to anticipate movement, rendering ambushes futile. As the danger intensifies, he can call forth his Susanoo—a colossal warrior made of chakra.

This form is an unbreakable barrier, covering both himself and those he protects. Calm, swift, and merciless when necessary, Sasuke is one of the ideal anime bodyguards.

9) Goku (Dragon Ball Z)

Goku is also one of the ideal anime bodyguards (Image via Toei Animation)

Goku is a Saiyan warrior who has a heart of gold. He never gives up in a fight, especially when a person needs protection. He has unparalleled speed and overwhelming powers. He can teleport in an instant to deflect surprise attacks. Goku also detects danger well before it takes place.

He has no formal defense method, such as a barrier or a Susanoo, but his raw power and instincts compensate for it. This places Goku among the ideal anime bodyguards.

10) All Might (My Hero Academia)

All Might as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

All Might is an embodiment of strength and peace. He used to be the strongest hero in his world. Whenever he battles, he does it with immense strength and speed. He can win over powerful adversaries in one move. His focus is always on keeping others safe at all costs. When he is around, danger never reaches close.

He remains composed even in danger. His tall stature itself is sufficient to chase away dangers. With him by your side, safety becomes assured. He is one of the ideal anime bodyguards who can keep you safe from harm.

Final thoughts

Ideal anime bodyguards are more than just skilled fighters—they are protectors who always succeed. Some, such as Levi and Gojo, attack before danger can even get close. Others, such as Guts and Alucard, can withstand injuries that most cannot. Saitama and Meliodas dispose of threats in mere seconds.

Each possesses a different type of strength, ranging from psychic shields to teleportation. They move quickly, remain composed, and never hesitate. When they're with you, no evil can come to you. These characters show what it really means to be true protectors in anime.

