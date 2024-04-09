10 perfect anime to watch after WrestleMania 40

With the hype surrounding Cody Rhodes’ epic win still here the morning after WrestleMania 40, denizens of the WWE Universe everywhere are in disbelief over Roman Reigns’ defeat. While this surely isn’t the last fans have seen of the Tribal Chief, it is expected that the promotion’s top dog over the last three years will take an extended break following his defeat.

Likewise, while fans have the post-WrestleMania 40 RAW and Smackdown to look forward to later this week, the fun capitalizing on the show’s hype hardly has to stop there. One area fans can look to to keep the wrestling fun rolling is anime, where several series focused on professional wrestling and combat sports in general can be thoroughly enjoyed.

Ultimate Muscle, Tiger Mask, and more great combat sports anime to watch after WrestleMania 40

1) Ultimate Muscle (2002)

Ultimate Muscle's pro-wrestling inspired characters and storyline make it a perfect post-WrestleMania 40 watch (Image via Toei Animation)

Also known as Kinnikuman in Japan, Ultimate Muscle is a true pro wrestling anime and manga series in every sense of the term, making it a perfect post-WrestleMania 40 watch. The series plays into several tropes seen in WWE and other wrestling promotions around the world, especially New Japan Pro-Wrestling and All Japan Pro-Wrestling. The franchise’s original story follows the titular character, Kinnikuman, whose real name is Suguru Kinniku.

He discovers he’s the missing prince of the planet Kinniku, known for producing the greatest superheroes in the universe. In order to prove himself worthy of and regain the throne, he enters wrestling competitions and battles evil enemies, with many of the characters and battles playing into typical heel and face archetypes and pro-wrestling tropes. The 2002 series specifically follows his son, Mantaro Muscle, who must undertake his own journey in a similar style.

2) Megalobox

Megalobox's championship-centric storyline parallels WrestleMania 40's numerous championship matches perfectly (Image via TMS Entertainment)

One of the most unique and memorable boxing anime of the last decade, Megalobox focuses largely on the futuristic world of boxing in late 21st-century Japan. Here, those with citizenship live in a metropolis called the Administrative Area, and those without live in the Restricted Area. The series follows a man known only as Junk Dog who fights fixed matches in the titular sport (which sees fighters equipped with metal exoskeletons) or in clubs located in the Restricted Area.

One night, Junk Dog runs into Yukiko Shirato and her bodyguard, Yuri, who is also the Megaloboxing Champion. Junk Dog tries to pick a fight with Yuri, but Yukiko stops this, prompting Yuri to seek him out later on. After handing him a crushing defeat, Yuri challenges him to get better and come fight him for the championship, starting Junk Dog's journey.

3) Hajime no Ippo

Hajime no Ippo's focus on hard work and pushing oneself mimics the dedication needed to appear on the WrestleMania 40 stage (Image via Madhouse)

The second boxing-focused entry on this list, Hajime no Ippo’s story, drama, and emphasis on chasing championships make it a perfect post-WrestleMania 40 watch for fans of pro wrestling. The story follows shy high school student Ippo Makunouchi, who one day is taken to the Kamogawa Gym by a boxer who trains there after Ippo is beaten up by some bullies.

Here, Ippo vents his anger by hitting a sandbag, giving the boxer who saved him, Mamoru Takamura, and the gym’s owner, Genji Kamogawa, a glimpse into Ippo’s natural talent and skill. This begins Ippo’s journey into the world of professional boxing, where he wins and loses several championships and makes and loses several friends and key figures in his life along the way.

4) Baki

Baki's journey exposes him to various fighting styles, making it an enthralling post-WrestleMania 40 watch (Image via TMS Entertainment)

While there are several entries in the larger Baki franchise, any and all of them will cure fans’ lust for more combat sports action following WrestleMania 40’s conclusion. The franchise’s overarching plot revolves around Baki Hanma, who is raised by his wealthy mother, Emi Akezawa. Emi funds Baki’s intense combat sports training in the hopes that he can become even more powerful than his father, Yujiro Hanma.

Eventually, Baki fights his father in order to please his mother, losing to him without even forcing his father to break a sweat. Emi tries to save him and gets in the way, but is killed by Yujiro. Feeling responsible, Baki travels the world and continues his training, fighting incredibly strong opponents along the way in the hopes of growing strong enough to defeat his dad.

5) Kengan Ashura

Ohma Tokita's dedication to victory in Kengan Ashura mimics the lengths fans saw WWE Superstars go to during WrestleMania 40 weekend (Image via Larx Entertainment)

Something sporting similar levels of action and high-risk moves fans saw through WrestleMania 40 weekend is Netflix’s Kengan Ashura anime series. The story centers around Kengan matches, which have been used since the Edo period in Japan to settle disputes amongst wealthy business owners and merchants. Usually, they’re structured in a winner-take-all style, with the company able to find the strongest fighter to represent them and come out on top.

Protagonist Ohma “Ashura” Tokita is scouted for the fight by the Nogi Group CEO, Nogi Hideki, after he defeated their previous fighter in a typical street fight. The series then sees Ohma fight his way through the latest Kengan tournament, battling his own demons and past as well as the secret motivations of his employer along the way.

6) Tiger Mask

Tiger Mask's plot being rooted in the world of pro-wrestling inherently makes it a great post-WrestleMania 40 watch (Image via Toei Animation)

The second true “pro-wrestling” anime on this list, Tiger Mask is yet another fantastic way for fans to scratch that post-WrestleMania 40 itch. The series follows Naoto Date, ringname Tiger Mask, who was a feared heel wrestler in America known for being vicious in the ring. However, he became a face upon returning to the Japanese scene due to a young boy telling Date that he wanted to be a villain like him when he grew up.

Not wanting the boy and others like him to idolize a villain, he decided to do a face-turn. This prompts the introduction of the antagonistic Tiger’s Den group, which trains young people to be villainous wrestlers on the condition of giving the group half their earnings. Once a member of the Den himself, Tiger Mask must now fight against the group after incurring their wrath via his face-turn and subsequent actions.

7) Wanna Be the Strongest in the World!

Protagonist Sakura Hagiwara's love for pro-wrestling is something all fans can relate to following WrestleMania 40's epic conclusion (Image via Arms)

Wanna Be the Strongest in the World! is likely the most relatable wrestling anime on this list, if only for its plot. The series focuses on Sakura Hagiwara, a pop idol and member of the fictional Sweet Diva group. However, after one day seeing wrestler Rio Kazama beat up Elena Miyazawa, a fellow Street Diva member and Sakura’s rival, she’s introduced to Kazama’s Berserk Wrestlers team.

This inspires Sakura to give wrestling a try, proving herself to be a natural athlete with tons of potential. Inspired by her new friends and allies, she decides to join the team, diving headfirst into the world of professional wrestling. With every wrestling fan having wanted to head into the ring at one point or another in their lives, the series is a great post-WrestleMania 40 watch for that reason.

8) Ashita no Joe

Joe's desire to fix his life through pro-boxing reflects the attachment many fans feel to pro-wrestling following WrestleMania 40 weekend (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The third and final pro-boxing anime entry on this list, Ashita no Joe is also the oldest series on here. Nevertheless, it’s still an excellent watch, despite its age. The series centers on Joe Yabuki, a young drifter who eventually finds himself thrown in jail. Here, he fights former boxing prodigy Toru Rikiishi, and the two knock each other out in a boxing match.

The two then promise to fight again in the future, with Rikiishi saying they should do it as professional boxers as soon as he is finally released from prison. After his own release, Joe eventually gets his boxing license thanks to former boxing trainer Danpei Tange and fellow released prisoner Nishi Kanichi, beginning his journey into the sport’s exciting world.

9) Dragon Ball

Goku and Bulma's journey will inspire pro-wrestling fans with the same awe they had over WrestleMania 40 weekend (Image via Toei Animation)

One of the most iconic martial arts and adventure anime of all time, Dragon Ball is a perfect post-WrestleMania 40 watch, even if it lacks some of the bombasticness pro-wrestling is known for. The series follows the young Son Goku, who meets Bulma at the onset of the series. This leads to Goku discovering he’s in possession of a Dragon Ball, one of seven orbs that can grant a wish when brought together.

This starts the pair’s adventure, with Goku eventually receiving martial arts training from Master Roshi and meeting his lifelong friend Krillin in the process. The two then enter the Tenkaichi Budokai martial arts tournament, beginning the journey of both the legendary character Goku and the legendary Dragon Ball franchise.

10) The God of High School

The God of High School's various fighting styles mimic the blend of dicsiplines seen over WrestleMania 40 weekend (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Last but certainly not least, The God of High School is a great post-WrestleMania 40 watch for how eclectic it is in terms of the various fighting styles it presents throughout its first season. Both professional and amateur wrestling techniques can be seen implemented throughout the series, as can several other fighting styles and disciplines.

The series follows the central protagonist, Mori Jin, a 17-year-old martial artist who is invited to the anime’s titular martial arts tournament. The event’s prize is a wish fulfilled by the shady hosting corporation with no questions asked whatsoever. Along the way, Mori meets several other characters with unique fighting styles, uncovering supernatural abilities, secrets, and plots along the way.

In conclusion

While there are many great anime to watch following WrestleMania 40’s conclusion, many fans will likely find themselves most satisfied by the combat sports series mentioned above. In addition to those included on this list, there are many other great anime series to try that focus on wrestling, boxing, street fighting, and everything in between.

