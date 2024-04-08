Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE after losing his title at WrestleMania 40? The truth confirmed

On Sunday, the main event of WrestleMania 40 witnessed one of the most shocking moments as Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Since then, there has been speculation about him leaving WWE.

During the post-show press conference, WWE CCO Triple H shed light on Reigns' situation and squashed the rumors of him leaving the Stamford-based promotion. The Game announced that The Tribal Chief losing his title is just the end of this chapter and the beginning of another.

Moreover, Triple H confirmed that Roman Reigns will usher in a whole new story, heralding unprecedented things in WWE.

The King of Kings also praised him for carrying the company on his shoulders. Not only did Triple H commend Roman, he also assured the fans that the latter would not go anywhere after losing his title at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Roman Reigns could go on hiatus post-WrestleMania 40

Although Roman Reigns is not leaving WWE after losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, he could go on a brief hiatus after WrestleMania XL. The 38-year-old is expected to take time off and return later this year.

Reigns going on hiatus could be a good decision from the storyline's perspective, as he recently suffered one of the biggest losses at The Show of Shows at the hands of Cody Rhodes. Therefore, it will help WWE rejuvenate his character.

The Tribal Chief could return later this year, ahead of SummerSlam 2024, to begin a new feud with The Biggest Party of The Summer.

This would help to partially obscure his huge defeat and keep fans clamoring to see the former Undisputed Champion in WWE.

There is also a good possibility that Roman Reigns could go on hiatus and return just in time for WWE's next Premium Live Event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which will be The King and Queen of the Ring.

