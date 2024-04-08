WWE has big plans for Saudi Arabia return - Reports

WWE is set to return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its next big PLE in the Middle East. New details have just leaked on major plans being revived for the event.

World Wrestling Entertainment and KSA officials are now in the seventh year of their 10-year strategic multi-platform partnership. The blockbuster deal was announced on March 5, 2018, and then expanded on November 4, 2019, with the commitment of two PLEs per year in the kingdom. WWE has faced harsh criticism for the Saudi deal, which was reported to be worth $1 billion or a whopping $50 million per PLE.

The current plan for the next event in Saudi Arabia is to bring back concepts that were originally discussed for last year, according to PWInsider. Word going around backstage at WrestleMania Saturday was that the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments will take place when the company returns to KSA in late May.

Officials may end up billing this event as King and Queen of the Ring. The report labeled the women's concept as Queen of the Ring, but the inaugural women's division tournament was held in October 2021 and was billed as the Queen's Crown Tournament.

There were plans for the tournaments to take place over one night at a Saudi PLE in May 2023, but plans were nixed and they went with Night of Champions instead. However, it was reported that the idea could be used for a future event.

Zelina Vega defeated Piper Niven in the finals of the inaugural Queen's Crown Tournament at Crown Jewel 2021. The same show saw Xavier Woods defeat Finn Balor in the King of the Ring Tournament finals. The company is expected to announce official details on the return to Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks.

Saudi Arabia officials requested deceased WWE Legends

WWE and Saudi Arabia have partnered to host two major Premium Live Events in the kingdom each year. They also have the WWE Experience in Riyadh.

It was reported a few years back how Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman asked Vince McMahon to bring in names like The Ultimate Warrior, Eddie Guerrero, Randy Savage with Miss Elizabeth, Big Boss Man, and Yokozuna, not realizing the legends are deceased.

Speaking on the Cafe de Rene podcast, Saudi star Mansoor confirmed that the Crown Prince requested Yokozuna and The Macho Man for their first big event in 2018. The first Saudi wrestler to compete in a WWE ring noted that sumo star Hiroki Sumi was booked to compete in the Greatest Royal Rumble because of the Yokozuna request.

"So, the Saudis had actually requested for Macho Man, Yokozuna. Who else they wanted? Oh, they also... so if you remember, Hornswoggle showed up at that one," Mansoor said.

Mansoor went on to reveal why WWE booked Hornswoggle in Saudi Arabia. The former Maximum Male Model was released from his contract last September.

