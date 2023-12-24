Saudi organizers requested two deceased WWE legends and a "little person" for a major premium live event, claims Mansoor

Former WWE Superstar Mansoor recently claimed the Saudi organizers requested two deceased legends and a "little person" for the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Five years ago, the Stamford-based company held its first show in Saudi Arabia, The Greatest Royal Rumble. The show's main event was a 50-man Royal Rumble Match. It witnessed the participation of Sumo wrestler Hiroki Sumi. The 34-year-old entered at number seven and was eliminated 46 seconds later by Mark Henry.

Mansoor addressed Sumi's appearance in Saudi Arabia on the Cafe de Rene podcast. He claimed the organizers had requested for Yokozuna and Macho Man Randy Savage. Since they were deceased, the company brought a Sumo wrestler instead. Hornswoggle also appeared on the show because the Saudis had asked for a "little person."

"So, the Saudis had actually requested for Macho Man, Yokozuna, who else they wanted? Oh, they also, so if you remember, Hornswoggle showed up at that one because they specifically said, 'We want a little person [laughs].' Like, yeah, 'Swoggle gets a payday. And I guess they just found a Sumo wrestler because yeah, they wanted to see Yokozuna," he said. [1:28:56 - 1:29:22]

Mansoor opened up about being "the Saudi guy" in WWE

During the same interview with Rene Dupree on Cafe de Rene, Mansoor opened up about being "the Saudi guy" in the Stamford-based company. He claimed he was forbidden to lose by the orders of Vince McMahon.

The 28-year-old also claimed it did not matter how much money he made for the company because it would never match the money they were getting from the Saudi government.

"One of the issues about, like being in WWE as like a Saudi was, it was always kinda like it didn't matter if I became the biggest star in the company, no matter how much money I made from selling t-shirts or tickets, I was never ever gonna match the money that was coming in from the Saudi government. So, there was always gonna kinda be that like, 'Oh, he's the Saudi guy' kinda deal, you know," he said. [1:29:36 - 1:29:55]

