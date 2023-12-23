28-year-old star was convinced he was getting fired before joining popular WWE faction; details encounter with Vince McMahon

A former WWE Superstar believed he was getting fired before joining popular faction Maximum Male Models.

The star in question is Mansoor. After competing for a few years on the independent circuit, Mansoor joined the Stamford-based company in 2018. The 28-year-old spent nearly five years, during which time he competed on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown. However, the former Maximum Male Models member was released from his contract earlier this year.

During a recent interview with Rene Dupree on Cafe de Rene, Mansoor revealed that he was convinced the company would eventually fire him before he joined Maximum Male Models.

"I wasn't doing anything and then the next Saudi show was coming was Elimination Chamber and I wasn't doing anything every week. I was like, God, what's gonna happen? I gotta talk to Vince.' The week before Saudi, I go up to John Cohen, he works in Talent Relations now. I said, 'Hey John, I'm just, you know, curious. Am I on the flight list to go to Saudi Arabia? ' And John looked at me, and he's such a nice guy, and he said, 'Sorry Mansoor, but currently no,'" he said.

The Saudi wrestler added:

"I put my hand on his shoulder and I said, 'Well John, it was nice knowing ya.' I was convinced that was it for me. I was getting fired. I wasn't the Saudi guy anymore, what the hell was I?" [From 04:51 to 05:27]

Check out the video below:

Mansoor was convinced his WWE career was over after an awkward encounter with Vince McMahon

After knowing he was not booked for the Saudi Arabia show, Mansoor approached Vince McMahon in gorilla during a commercial break at a WWE show. He asked him what he should do to be on the next show in his home country.

The WWE Executive Chairman's response solidified Mansoor's belief that he was getting fired.

"I finally go up to Vince and I say, 'Sir, do you have a moment?' And he looks at me like this [unpleased]. And he twists all the knobs of every monitor and mutes the show until it's dead silent. And you could hear a mouse piss on cotton, right? And everybody is looking right at me. And Vince looks at me and he says, 'What?' And I say, 'Sir, I just found out that I wasn't booked for the next Saudi show. I just wanted to know if there's anything I could've done or anything I should work on so that I can be on the next one?' And he says, 'You don't have to be on every Saudi show, right?' And I go, 'Yes, sir.' And he goes, 'Okay, good.' And he puts the volume back on and turns and looks back at the monitor. And I'm just like my heart sunk into my a**hole. I was done. I was ready for my career to be over." [From 05:40 to 06:29]

Soon after the encounter, Mansoor heard he was joining the Maximum Male Models faction.

