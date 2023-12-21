Recently-released superstar says "goofy" and "bad" angle was the best opportunity he ever got in WWE in 4 years

Former WWE Superstar Mace recently addressed being part of the Retribution stable.

Despite joining the Stamford-based company in 2016, the former footballer did not make his main roster debut until 2020 as a member of Retribution. However, the group disbanded after only a few months. He later became a member of Maximum Male Models before getting released from his contract earlier this year.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture, the 32-year-old opened up about joining Retribution. He claimed that although he believed the idea was "goofy" and "bad," it was the "biggest opportunity" he received at the time in WWE under Vince McMahon's creative leadership:

"I kept my head down because I was like, 'Hey,' because I wasn't doing anything in NXT, I was like, 'If I can stick in this and somehow slip through into actually getting unmasked and be stuck in it, this will be the best moment of my life," he said.

The 32-year-old added:

"So, yeah, I kept doing it. I made sure I was always one of the extras that was in it. And somehow when unmasking day came, I was one of the unmasked guys. And that's the funny thing, as goofy and as bad as it was, it was the best opportunity I ever had. So, I was very appreciative of it." [8:20 - 9:02]

Former WWE Superstar Mace recently appeared at a DPW event

Mace last competed in a wrestling ring in May when he participated in a Battle Royal for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship on Monday Night RAW. However, he recently appeared at a DPW event alongside his former Maximum Male Models partner Mansoor.

The 32-year-old disclosed that he had changed his name from Mace to Mason Madden:

"We're here to make a statement. From the second we stepped through that curtain, the meta has changed. And I'm here to give you the patch notes. For those of you who aren't in the know, this right here is Mansoor. And I happen to be, get this I just changed my name, to Mason Madden. And more importantly, together we are MxM," he said.

