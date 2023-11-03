Brock Lesnar was originally set to face 32-year-old former WWE personality turned wrestler

Brock Lesnar can instantly strike fear into the hearts of WWE Superstars and the Universe due to his dominating personality and physique. Recently, it was revealed that The Beast Incarnate was originally set to go one-on-one against a released superstar.

In 2019, Brock Lesnar not only switched between brands but ended up winning the WWE and Universal Championships in less than six months. During his run as the champion, he entered into a feud with Rey Mysterio who also changed brands in the coming weeks.

During a segment on WWE RAW, The Beast Incarnate viciously attacked commentator Dio Maddin (aka Mace) before Rey Mysterio showed up to save the day. Speaking on Reddit, Mace revealed that there were plans to face Brock Lesnar after the attack on RAW. Check it out:

"Ha. So when it happened they told me I’d just be back on commentary next week. Then they told me (as I was boarding a plane to the UK) that I would be selling it for a week. Then another. Then another. Then they said they were going in a new direction with the commentary team."

Unfortunately, Vince McMahon wasn't entirely sold on the idea.

"The tweet was me desperately trying to not get sent back to the PC like Mufasa falling to his death. Although as I understand it, a match was discussed, but Vince said it would be confusing to the audience because they didn’t know I wrestled. I was later told they changed directions because I was too big for commentary so I eagerly awaited my big push😏"

WWE Veteran believes Brock Lesnar is extremely underrated as a performer

The Class of OVW 2002 was filled with superstars who went on to have legendary careers in WWE. Apart from John Cena, Batista, and Randy Orton, the batch also included Brock Lesnar.

Speaking on WWE's YouTube channel, the Cenation Leader praised The Beast Incarnate and said that he's extremely underrated as a performer. Check it out:

"I love Brock [Lesnar] as a performer. I think he's extremely underrated even though he's in that conversation of the greatest of all time. And I love him as a human being. He is wholeheartedly himself and shoots you straight. At least you know where you stand with him at all times. And I really admire that about him. And he's been wonderful to me over the years. And another person that we kinda matriculated together, and we both have our different paths to success and we're both rooting for each other constantly." [1:20 - 1:54]

Lesnar is currently on hiatus and is expected to return around the Royal Rumble season.

What are your thoughts on Brock Lesnar? Sound off in the comments section below.

