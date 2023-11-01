Brock Lesnar is extremely underrated as a performer, according to former 25-time WWE champion

Brock Lesnar is often regarded as one of the greatest WWE performers in the company's history. However, he was recently called extremely underrated by a multi-time champion.

In 2012, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE after years of absence and working in UFC and NJPW. The Beast Incarnate immediately targeted the current face of the company and feuded with John Cena for a while. It's now been over a decade, and Lesnar hasn't lost a step when he enters the ring.

Lately, The Beast Incarnate has been away from weekly television and he will most likely return during the Royal Rumble season. Speaking on WWE's YouTube channel, John Cena, who has won a total of 25 championships during his run, heavily praised The Beast and called him an extremely underrated performer. Check it out:

"I love Brock [Lesnar] as a performer. I think he's extremely underrated even though he's in that conversation of the greatest of all time. And I love him as a human being. He is wholeheartedly himself and shoots you straight. At least you know where you stand with him at all times. And I really admire that about him. And he's been wonderful to me over the years. And another person that we kinda matriculated together, and we both have our different paths to success and we're both rooting for each other constantly." [1:20 - 1:54]

Cena and Lesnar have crossed paths multiple times over the past two decades in the promotion.

WWE Hall of Famer claims Brock Lesnar and Charlotte Flair are the most skilled athletes in the company

Earlier this year, Brock Lesnar had a lengthy summer feud with Cody Rhodes after defeating Omos at WrestleMania 39, which ended at the Biggest Party of the Summer. Later, he went on a hiatus after the feud.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Ric Flair praised Charlotte Flair and The Beast Incarnate and called them the most skilled athletes currently in the promotion. Check it out:

"She's [Charlotte] the most skilled athlete. She and Brock Lesnar are the two best athletes in the company. It's not even arguable. Brock is a phenomenal athlete, and Brock has learned how to work. I sent him a text the other day I just said, you know, he was so intimidating when he first came in. I had to work with him too. But you know, he's just a big guy with incredible athletic ability... I don't want to be his opponent. Now he's an incredible athlete. And they've got some really good athletes in the company."

According to a report, The Beast Incarnate was initially supposed to compete at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. However, the company had another idea.

What are your thoughts on Brock Lesnar? Sound off in the comments section below.

