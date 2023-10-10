"I don't want to be his opponent" - WWE Hall of Famer claims Brock Lesnar and 37-year-old star are the most skilled athletes in the company

WWE has some of the most talented superstars in the world, including the likes of Brock Lesnar close to the top of the list. A former World Champion recently claimed that The Beast Incarnate is one of the most skilled athletes in the company.

Earlier this year, Brock Lesnar faced new challenges and challengers under Triple H's new regime. After appearing and competing on six WWE Premium Live Events, The Beast Incarnate finally went on a hiatus after he lost to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair spoke about Brock Lesnar. The Nature Boy also claimed that The Beast Incarnate and Charlotte Flair are the most skilled athletes in the company. Check it out:

"She's [Charlotte] the most skilled athlete. She and Brock Lesnar are the two best athletes in the company. It's not even arguable. Brock is a phenomenal athlete, and Brock has learned how to work. I sent him a text the other day I just said, you know, he was so intimidating when he first came in. I had to work with him too. But you know, he's just a big guy with incredible athletic ability... I don't want to be his opponent. Now he's an incredible athlete. And they've got some really good athletes in the company."

WWE reportedly saving Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther for WrestleMania 41

Earlier this year, the WWE Universe witnessed a preview between Gunther and The Beast Incarnate during the Men's Royal Rumble match. Fans across the globe want the two superstars to face each other in a one-on-one match.

According to Xero News, the company has plans for a match between The Ring General and The Beast Incarnate, but the match will most likely take place at WrestleMania 41 in 2025. Check it out:

"Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar could end up being saved for WM41 in Minneapolis if they do not run with it this coming year, company is undecided on whether Gunther should drop the IC Title now and move into the WHC picture in time for WM as they want Knight’s momentum to continue."

The event is rumored to take place in Minneapolis which is where The Beast Incarnate is billed from. It will be interesting to see when the two stars will clash inside the squared circle.

