WWE could 'save' massive Brock Lesnar dream match for WrestleMania 41 in 2025 - Reports 

WWE might save a huge Brock Lesnar match for WrestleMania 41.

Lesnar and Gunther came face-to-face during the 2023 Royal Rumble match. Gunther has made it known on various occasions in the past that he wants to face The Beast Incarnate in the ring.

As per a new report by Xero News, WWE might save the Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther match for WrestleMania 41 in case the promotion doesn't run the feud next year.

"Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar could end up being saved for WM41 in Minneapolis if they do not run with it this coming year, company is undecided on whether Gunther should drop the IC Title now and move into the WHC picture in time for WM as they want Knight’s momentum to continue." (H/T Xero News)

What did Gunther say about his Royal Rumble spot with Brock Lesnar?

Gunther and Lesnar are two of the biggest powerhouses in all of WWE. Fans have been clamoring for the duo to face off in a singles match for some time now. He appeared on My Love Letter to Wrestling earlier this year and spoke about his Royal Rumble spot with Lesnar. Here's what he said:

“That moment with Brock was all I needed. I don’t think we needed to have lots of action going on with him, get into a little scuffle and stuff, just the moment and the crowd reaction for that, it was all I needed. Just see how people…on the internet, you read stuff and people get easily excited, but often, the hype from online doesn’t translate to the venue. When that happened, I was like, compared to the US, especially in England, people understand competition.” (H/T Fightful)

It remains to be seen if WWE goes with Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40 next year. Fans wouldn't want to wait another year to see the two behemoths battle each other.

