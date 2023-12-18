Released WWE stars make a statement after appearance at major wrestling show

Former WWE Superstars Mansoor and Mace appeared at a recent wrestling show where they addressed the fans and made a big statement.

The two stars were part of the Maximum Male Models faction, which included LA Knight (formerly Max Dupri) and Maxxine Dupri. After Triple H took over creative, The Megastar left the group and went on to become a major singles star, while Maxxine was added to The Alpha Academy. Mansoor and Mace were not featured on TV as much as their former bosses and were both eventually released by the company on September 21, 2023.

They appeared at a recent DPW event where Mace revealed that his new ring name is Mason Madden. They also announced that their new tag team name is MxM, and they're now a part of DPW.

"We're here to make a statement. From the second we stepped through that curtain, the meta has changed. And I'm here to give you the patch notes. For those of you who aren't in the know, this right here is Mansoor. And I happen to be, get this I just changed my name, to Mason Madden. And more importantly, together we are MxM," said Mace. [0:03-0:45]

Mansoor stated:

"Now we've both been a lot of things, he's been a monster in a mask, I've been a hometown hero. We've both been male models. But I am so incredibly proud to say with this microphone in this ring, under this roof in front of the best fans on the planet, that for the first time ever who you see is exactly who we are. We are MxM and from now until the wheels fall off we are here in DPW." [0:57-1:34]

You can check out the full clip by clicking here:

LA Knight and Maxxine Dupri have been on a good run in WWE after leaving Maximum Male Models

After Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as head of creative, The Game didn't take too long to give The Megastar his NXT character and ring name back, and the latter went on to become a major star as LA Knight.

His biggest match took place last month, where he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of Crown Jewel.

Meanwhile, Maxxine Dupri is part of Alpha Academy, and the group is over with the fans. She's wrestled a few times since joining the faction. She collided with Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW this week and lost the match via submission.

Maxxine and LA Knight are no longer referred to as siblings on WWE TV, and they're both on separate brands.

