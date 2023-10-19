32-year-old shows off sculpted new look following WWE release

A former WWE Superstar has shown off his new look following his release from the company.

WWE's merger with Endeavor became official last month, and the two companies combined to form a new entertainment entity called TKO Group Holdings. The merger led to many workers being let go behind the scenes, and many superstars from the main roster and NXT were released as well.

Mace of Maximum Male Models was one of the superstars who was let go last month. His fellow stablemate Mansoor was released from the company as well. The faction originally debuted with Max Dupri as their leader, but he left the group and is now known as LA Knight on SmackDown. Maxxine Dupri then took over as the leader, but she also decided to leave the group behind in favor of Alpha Academy on WWE RAW.

Mace took to his Instagram story to show off his physique earlier today. The former superstar also promoted his Twitch stream, as seen in the image below.

Mace shares a new image on Instagram

Mace reveals how he learned about his WWE release

Mace recently shared that he learned about his release from the company while he was taking his daughter to school.

The former superstar had a very bizarre career on the main roster. He was a part of the failed RETRIBUTION faction but stood out during his time in Maximum Male Models. He briefly served as a WWE RAW commentator as well in 2019 until he was brutally attacked by Brock Lesnar.

Following their release from the company, Maximum Male Models had a Twitch stream together, and Mace disclosed that he was driving his daughter to school when his release was made public.

"When everybody messaged us, they messaged us together, as we share one brain cell. We figured they would call us both at the same time. My firing story is, I was driving my beautiful daughter to school. We were going through a dead zone. There is a dead zone between my house and her school. I didn't get anything. You had informed me that you were fired. I thought I was safe." (H/T Fightful)

Maximum Male Models have proven themselves to be entertaining performers when given the opportunity. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for both former superstars moving forward.

Did you enjoy the Maximum Male Models faction on WWE television? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches