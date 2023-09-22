WWE released 32-year-old star while he was driving his daughter to school

It's been another forgettable day in professional wrestling as WWE released several talents from their contracts. During a long stream following the announcement, Mace (ma.çé) revealed how he was informed about the news.

Mace, real name Brennan Williams, has been with WWE since 2016 and will be most remembered for his stints in RETRIBUTION and Maximum Male Models (MMM).

Alongside Mansoor, Mace was involved in a very entertaining angle, and many fans were dejected about the group's collective exit from the company. The energetic duo appeared on a Twitch stream immediately after their release and spoke on various topics about their respective runs.

Mace revealed that he was driving his daughter to school when the information about his WWE release was made public. Here's what the superstar recalled about his "firing story:"

"When everybody messaged us, they messaged us together, as we share one brain cell. We figured they would call us both at the same time. My firing story is, I was driving my beautiful daughter to school. We were going through a dead zone. There is a dead zone between my house and her school. I didn't get anything. You had informed me that you were fired. I thought I was safe." (H/T Fightful)

Mace on the brief phone call about his WWE departure

The 32-year-old wrestler revealed that he was apparently in a dead zone when people from officials were trying to reach him on his phone.

Mace was under the impression that he hadn't been cut from WWE, as he wasn't contacted while wrestling fans reacted online to the mass releases. The star quickly realized he was in place with no network coverage.

The former Maximum Male Model was already aware he was about to be fired and, after some small talk, was told he was no longer in WWE. He added:

"I had driven through a dead zone, apparently, I should have stayed because when I left the dead zone after dropping off my daughter, I had received a text that said, 'Call me back.' I called back and it starts off with small talk. I have Twitter. I know why you're calling. You're not calling to say hello. That was it. Unexpected? In, maybe not today."

