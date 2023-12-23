Recently-released WWE Superstar takes major shot at LA Knight and another popular RAW star

A former WWE Superstar recently took a shot at his former Maximum Male Models teammates, LA Knight and Maxxine Dupri.

The star in question is Mace. Knight debuted on the main roster last year as Max Dupri, the leader of Maximum Male Models. He recruited Mace and Mansoor before Maxxine Dupri joined the group as Max's sister. Knight later dropped his Max Dupri gimmick, returned to his former persona, and left the faction.

Although Maxxine became the manager of Maximum Male Models, she also abandoned Mansoor and Mace to side with Alpha Academy on RAW. The Saudi superstar and his partner were later released from their contracts.

Mansoor and Mace were recently guests on Rene Dupree's Cafe de Rene podcast. When the host asked them how it felt to be "free," Mace jokingly took a shot at his two former managers.

"It feels great to be free and more importantly, it feels great to be on the line with the only Dupree who has never screwed us over, Rene Dupree," he said. [From 00:25 to 00:33]

Mansoor commented on his partner's statement, claiming they were the only tag team to be betrayed by all their managers.

"Listen, this is a tender topic, okay. We're the only tag team in history to be the Jannetty to both of our managers," Mansoor said. "And both of them were named Dupri," Mace added. [From 00:48 to 00:55]

Check out the video below:

Mace was not surprised by his WWE release

During another recent interview with Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture, Mace opened up about his release from the Stamford-based company. He claimed he was not "super-surprised" by his firing.

The 32-year-old disclosed that he initially missed the call from WWE but later received a message informing him of his release.

"When it came down to the end, it's not like I was super surprised. I had heard that, you know, releases were happening. And when my time came I actually missed the call because I was going through a dead zone, picking up my youngest daughter from school. There's like a bad cell phone tower area. And when I pulled in at home, I had gotten a message from the guy who was doing the firings and I was like, 'Oh, there it is,'" he said.

