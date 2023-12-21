Recently-released WWE Superstar was not "super surprised" by his firing last September

Former WWE Superstar Mace disclosed that he was not surprised by his release from the company.

Mace initially signed with the promotion seven years ago. He competed on NXT, Monday Night RAW, and SmackDown and was part of multiple factions, including Retribution and Maximum Male Models, before getting released from his contract last September.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture, Mace claimed he was not surprised by his release. He also opened up about how he felt after receiving the news.

"When it came down to the end, it's not like I was super surprised. I had heard that, you know, releases were happening. And when my time came I actually missed the call because I was going through a dead zone, picking up my youngest daughter from school. There's like a bad cell phone tower area. And when I pulled in at home, I had gotten a message from the guy who was doing the firings and I was like, 'Oh, there it is,'" he said.

The 32-year-old added:

"And I had already heard from Mansoor that he had gotten released. So, I wasn't surprised, but at the same time, something has ended for me. Whether it be football or WWE, it's instantly become, 'All right, next step. How do we move forward? I gotta keep this ship going.' So, it became very exciting and fun and just diving right into it. It's been fun." [3:48 - 4:37]

Why did WWE add Mace to Retribution?

During the same interview with Denise Salcedo, Mace recalled how the idea of forming Retribution came about. He claimed it was initially supposed to be an "Antifa thing" before the company decided to ditch the plan to avoid controversy.

The released superstar also disclosed how WWE fans played a part in him joining the faction.

"So, I actually got added to it, 'kind of,' the next week. After the next week, X, fka Twitter, made fun of all the little guys in the Antifa masks that were wreaking havoc on the place, and I think Vince says, 'Well, let's get some bigger guys.' So, there was a group of NXT Performance Center guys that were on the bigger side. So, they had more intimidating masked men running amok. I believe I speared Big E in that segment." [7:44 - 8:17]

