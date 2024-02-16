Triple H breaks silence following major WWE announcement 

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has been quite active on his social media handles over the past few months and now uses them as a way to promote any upcoming events or matches.

The Game recently took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the new WWE Experience, which has now been unveiled in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Game shared the following update on his Instagram and X/Twitter handles as doors to the experience officially opened.

Check out Triple H's Instagram post below:

WWE is pulling out all the stops for the launch of their newest fan experience since both Braun Strowman and Natalya updated their social media earlier today to note that they had flown to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to be part of the attraction.

Triple H will be part of WWE SmackDown tonight

Triple H obviously has not made the trip over to Saudi Arabia to be there in person because he will be a major part of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. The former World Heavyweight Champion kicked off last week's show by sending a message to The Rock.

It was announced last week that The Brahma Bull and Roman Reigns would be present on tonight's episode of SmackDown, and since Triple H was the man who was confronted by the duo following the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event, the three men will likely have a lot to talk about.

The Elimination Chamber: Perth is just over a week away, and it seems as though the WrestleMania 40 card is already looking stacked, with many fans predicting that The Rock and Roman Reigns could be set to collide against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match as part of Night One, before the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Rhodes and Reigns on Night Two.

This would be a major announcement since it would mark the first time The Great One would be competing at The Show of Shows since WrestleMania 32, where he was able to defeat Erick Rowan, now known as Erick Redbeard, in six seconds.

