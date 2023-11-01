Remembering CM Punk's shocking non-PG rant about Saudi Arabia towards 20-time WWE champion: Do they still have heat in real life?

CM Punk was one of the many non-WWE Superstars who criticized the company’s deal with Saudi Arabia. The Second City Saint targeted a 20-time WWE champion and the Kingdom in an NSFW tweet from two years ago.

The superstar in question is none other than The Miz. The A-Lister had taken a playful jab at Punk during a rare appearance on WWE backstage with hosts Paige, now known as Saraya and Renee Young. Here is how The Straight Edge Superstar responded:

"Go su*k a blood money covered d**k in Saudi Arabia you f*****g do*k," CM Punk shared.

Punk and The Miz allegedly had heat during the former’s time in WWE. The Best in the World allegedly threatened to quit WWE in response to The Awesome One headlining WrestleMania 27 against John Cena. On the contrary, The Miz had nothing but praise for Punk during his cameo in 2013’s Best in the World DVD.

The pair have since patched things up, with Punk reportedly apologizing to The Miz for his past comments during their interaction on WWE RAW backstage in April 2023. It is worth mentioning that Punk was still signed to AEW when he showed up in his former promotion.

What did CM Punk say in response to rumors about Survivor Series appearance?

The 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event is set to take place in CM Punk’s hometown of Chicago on November 25, and the internet is continuously buzzing with rumors that The Straight Edge Superstar will make his return to the Stamford-based company at the event.

Punk was asked about potentially showing up at the big premium live event in his hometown during a recent interview with 670 The Score. The former WWE Champion joked that the show was sold out and it was hard to get tickets.

"They are asking if I'm going to be there? I think it's sold out. I think tickets are hard to get," CM Punk said.

