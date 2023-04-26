"Miz is more professional" - Fans hilariously react to CM Punk apologizing to The Miz before The Elite

The wrestling world has reacted to CM Punk apologizing to The Miz before The Elite.
Punk, who is currently signed to AEW, last appeared under the promotion at the All Out pay-per-view in September 2022. Following his controversial media scrum, the former AEW World Champion engaged in a brawl against The Elite.
This past Monday night, the veteran superstar was reportedly backstage on WWE RAW to 'clear the air' with The Miz. Reacting to the same, one Twitter user claimed that Punk apologized to The Miz before The Elite.
In response to the tweet, fans on social media came up with various replies. One Twitter user even suggested that The Miz is more professional compared to the trio of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.
Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:
Lance Storm shared his thoughts on CM Punk possibly going back to WWE
Wrestling veteran Lance Storm recently shared his thoughts on CM Punk appearing backstage on RAW.
Speaking on Wrestling Observer's Figure Four Daily, Storm claimed that if Tony Khan fired Punk from AEW, the former WWE Champion would be willing to talk to Triple H. Storm said:
"If Tony didn't okay it, then I think in my opinion, at least, the message being sent is a warning to Tony that 'people don't think I'll ever go back to WWE. Watch me. So you better be careful.' And it's a power play to let Tony know he's gonna have to get Punk back to show, he's gonna have to accommodate CM Punk. Because if he fires CM Punk, I think the message is clear now that he is very willing now to walk in WWE and talk to Hunter," said Storm.
It remains to be seen what's next for Punk in the world of pro wrestling. There are high chances of him returning to AEW. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.
