CM Punk is "very willing now" to return to WWE if Tony Khan fires him, says veteran

Wrestling legend and former WWE producer Lance Storm recently discussed CM Punk's backstage appearance on the latest episode of RAW in Chicago.

According to reports, Punk had conversations with various WWE stars, including Triple H and The Miz, before being asked to leave. The Second City Saint has been absent from his current promotion, AEW, since the alleged brawl following All Out. He is also sidelined with an injury that he sustained during his match against Jon Moxley at the show.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer's Figure Four Daily, the legendary Lance Storm shared his thoughts on the situation. He speculated that if Punk's visit to WWE was not approved by Tony Khan, then it may have been a "power play" to send a message to the AEW owner.

"If Tony didn't okay it, then I think in my opinion, at least, the message being sent is a warning to Tony that 'people don't think I'll ever go back to WWE. Watch me. So you better be careful.' And it's a power play to let Tony know he's gonna have to get Punk back to show, he's gonna have to accommodate CM Punk. Because if he fires CM Punk, I think the message is clear now that he is very willing now to walk in WWE and talk to Hunter," Storm said.

With rumors circulating that Punk will be returning to AEW in June, this backstage appearance has added fuel to the fire.

Lance Storm discusses the potential fallout from CM Punk's WWE backstage appearance

Lance Storm also shared his thoughts on whether CM Punk had cleared his backstage appearance with Tony Khan

During the same episode of Figure Four Daily, Storm suggested that if Punk did not get clearance from the AEW President, it could be seen as a "dirty play."

"If he didn't get it cleared with Tony, I think it's that ballsy move. But Punk has never been lacking in those. But I think it's a very dirty play when you know seems to be trying to get the image and the rep of unity in the AEW locker room. We are going to bring this guy back. We're going to bury the hatchet, make amends, get him back on the show. And then he does this. I would not be impressed if I was Tony unless it was cleared. If it's cleared, then that's a decision Tony and Punk can make. But if it's not, then it's a dirty pool and power play," Storm added.

Overall, Punk's backstage visit has sparked a lot of speculation and discussion in the wrestling community, leaving fans curious about what the future holds for the former AEW Champion.

Do you agree with Lance Storm's comments? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

