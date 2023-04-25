CM Punk reportedly backstage ahead of tonight’s WWE RAW

A latest report has claimed that former WWE Superstar CM Punk was present backstage at RAW tonight before he was asked to leave the arena.

The current AEW star was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly nine years before controversially leaving the company in 2014. After a seven-year hiatus from professional wrestling, Punk returned to the squared circle for AEW in 2021. However, his status with Tony Khan's promotion is unclear after the infamous 'Brawl Out' incident with fellow colleagues.

Although CM Punk has not spoken fondly of WWE since leaving the company, the Best in the World was reportedly backstage ahead of tonight's RAW. PWInsider reported that while there was no word on who Punk was visiting, sources have claimed that he briefly saw Triple H, which would have been the first interaction between the two since 2014.

It was also noted that the Second-City Saint was eventually asked to exit the arena, which could be due to him being under contract with another wrestling promotion. The news source added that it was Vince McMahon who asked CM Punk to leave the arena.

It should be noted that tonight's WWE RAW is set to be live from Punk's hometown of Chicago, Illinois. The show looks stacked, with Triple H slated to make a huge announcement.

