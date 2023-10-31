Did CM Punk get called out by a former Royal Rumble winner on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Fans believe WWE RAW is dropping CM Punk's return teases every week. It appears the red brand featured another tease regarding the potential return of the Chicago native, courtesy of a former Royal Rumble winner.

The superstar is none other than Shinsuke Nakamura. The King of Strong Style appeared in a pre-taped vignette on WWE RAW tonight. He cut a promo in Japanese with the English subtitles showing he was calling out someone.

It is possible the person Nakamura was referring to in his promo could be CM Punk. It is worth mentioning that WWE had Nakamura perform the GTS, a move popularized by Punk in WWE, on Ricochet several weeks ago.

The former NXT Champion has since adopted the move into his stiff arsenal. Another thing to note is that Seth Rollins had dropped major Punk return references during his feud with Nakamura over the World Heavyweight Championship.

Could Shinsuke Nakamura be CM Punk’s comeback opponent in WWE?

Pro wrestling fans are having difficulty telling if WWE is simply trolling them with CM Punk teases. First, the company opened the All-State Arena for Survivor Series in Chicago. Then, they had superstars dropping Punk teased on RAW.

All the teases could be traced back to Seth Rollins’ feud with Shinsuke Nakamura. The Visionary has since stopped dropping hints, but his former opponent hasn’t. The latest one was apparently dropped on RAW tonight.

It is possible Nakamura could be Punk’s comeback opponent in case of a potential return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023. The King of Strong Style doesn’t have an opponent at the time of the writing, but he might get one at the November 25th premium live event.

