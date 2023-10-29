WWE Survivor Series 2023: 4 early match predictions without Roman Reigns

WWE Crown Jewel will take place on Saturday, but the next big-four premium live event will be Survivor Series 2023. The 37th edition of the annual show is set to stream live on November 25.

Survivor Series will emanate from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. According to WrestleTix, over 15,000 fans are expected to attend the show, but more seats could be added ahead of the event.

Since Crown Jewel has yet to take place, an official card hasn't been announced for Survivor Series. Many high-profile names will likely compete in Chicago, but Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns' status remains unclear. This article will look at four bouts that may take place on November 25.

#4 Kevin Owens may clash with Logan Paul at WWE Survivor Series

Logan Paul is one of the most controversial personalities in sports and entertainment today. While he has many critics, The Maverick has continued to impress inside the squared circle and in the world of combat sports.

Paul has every tool to succeed in pro wrestling and appears to be picking up the game quickly. At WWE Crown Jewel, he may even capture his first title in the promotion. The Maverick is set to go one-on-one with Rey Mysterio with the United States Championship on the line.

Whether he wins or loses in his attempt to capture gold in Riyadh, Paul's next rival may already be decided. Kevin Owens and The Maverick had a brief interaction on this past Friday's SmackDown, teasing a future program. The two could clash at Survivor Series in Chicago, delivering a high-profile contest.

#3 A Women's WarGames match could take place featuring SmackDown stars

Damage CTRL

Survivor Series 2022 was a big show featuring the WWE main roster debut of the WarGames match. While the bout gained prominence in NXT after WCW's buyout, it wasn't until Triple H took over creative that it was presented on an even bigger stage.

WWE is yet to announce whether the match type will be back this year. If the stipulation bout is to return, the announcement likely won't come until after Crown Jewel. There are several possibilities for a Men's WarGames Match, but a Women's WarGames match could also take place in Chicago.

If the showdown does happen, it could feature female stars from SmackDown. Damage CTRL is running roughshod over the brand, so they could unite with Chelsea Green and Piper Niven or The Unholy Union to battle the likes of Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Bianca Belair, Shotzi, and Zelina Vega.

#2 Gunther could defend the Intercontinental Championship against Ivar

Gunther is a once-in-a-lifetime superstar. The Ring General first joined WWE as part of NXT UK and became the longest-reigning United Kingdom Champion ever. He moved to the main roster last year and has since replicated the feat with the Intercontinental Championship.

Ivar is one-half of The Viking Raiders. As a tag team, the duo held both the NXT and the RAW Tag Team Titles. Ivar's partner Erik is out with an injury, however. This has led the athletic big man to embark on a solo run.

Gunther has managed to take on all comers, defending the gold against the likes of Chad Gable, Tommaso Ciampa, and Bronson Reed. One of his biggest and toughest challenges yet could be at Survivor Series if he battles Ivar in a title match.

#1 The Latino World Order could battle Bobby Lashley's group in a traditional Survivor Series elimination match

Carlito and Santos Escobar

While last year's edition of WWE Survivor Series was focused on the WarGames match, a different stipulation bout was associated with the show for years. The traditional Survivor Series match saw teams of either four or five battle it out under elimination rules.

WarGames could take the shine away from this match type, but WWE may decide to also include one of the traditional contests. If they do, there is an obvious contest that could take place courtesy of the SmackDown brand.

The Latino World Order could battle Bobby Lashley's crew. Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins could recruit Odyssey Jones and even The All Mighty's old stablemate Cedric Alexander. The five men could battle Rey Mysterio, Cruz Del Toro, Carlito, Joaquin Wilde, and Santos Escobar on November 25.