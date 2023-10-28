WWE teases a major feud between Logan Paul and former Universal Champion on SmackDown

WWE seemingly teased a feud between Logan Paul and former Universal Champion Kevin Owens on the latest episode of SmackDown.

During the show, The Maverick ambushed Rey Mysterio backstage while he was watching the tag team match between The Street Profits and LWO. The two stars are set to face each other at Crown Jewel for the coveted United States Championship.

After Logan Paul attacked the WWE Hall of Famer, Cathy Kelley tried to interview him to get answers for why he did what he did. He explained his actions by saying that you should never let your opponent know your next move, and that his fist is bigger than Rey's head.

After the social media megastar walked away, he encountered Kevin Owens, who was standing alone backstage. The Prizefighter was wearing a white Rey Mysterio shirt. They stared at each other briefly, before The Maverick pointed at his shirt and called it wack.

It was reported by BWE on Twitter that WWE is discussing a potential match between the two stars. It could turn out to be an interesting bout if it happens, as they're both very talented in the ring.

