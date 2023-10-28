WWE discussing a blockbuster match for Kevin Owens - Reports

Kevin Owens has been with WWE for nearly a decade, and The Prizefighter has pretty much done it all in the promotion. Recently, a new report suggests that the company is discussing a blockbuster match for the former Universal Champion.

Earlier this year, Kevin Owens united with Sami Zayn to take down The Bloodline. Later, they defeated The Usos in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night One to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The team also spent the majority of their time on Monday Night RAW.

However, it all changed when Jey Uso got drafted to RAW, and Owens was traded to SmackDown. According to BWE, the promotion has big plans for The Prizefighter as they are discussing a potential match between Owens and Logan Paul. Check it out:

"Early talks. Discussions over KO v LP in the future."

The report doesn't state when, as the promotion is still discussing a potential match. It can most likely happen anytime after Logan Paul vs Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

Kevin Owens wants to face two WWE veterans on SmackDown

Kevin Owens has spent the majority of his career as a singles competitor, where he won the Universal, Intercontinental, and United States Championships across both brands before teaming up with Sami Zayn.

The Prizefighter returned to the Land of Opportunity with new challenges and faces to beat. Speaking to Cathy Kelley, Owens revealed that he wants to face Rey Mysterio and Sheamus. Check it out:

"I, obviously have a lot of history with The Bloodline, you know... I'm sure they hope that we don't cross paths again, but we will. I'm sure we will. I've never had a singles match with Rey Mysterio, which is something that I have to do before my career is done. I've never had a singles match with Sheamus, never been in the ring with the Brawling Brutes, the LWO. So, there are a lot of new faces that I can punch." (From 1:20 to 1:45)

It will be interesting to see what he does next on the blue brand.

What are your thoughts on Kevin Owens? Sound off in the comments section below.

