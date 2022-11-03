Everything to know about WWE's Saudi Arabia deal

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is all set to host WWE Crown Jewel 2022 on November 5. This will be the fourth edition of the premium live event that is famous for its heavyweight clashes and high-octane action.

Back in 2018, WWE announced that it had signed a ten-year deal with Saudi Arabia. Its partnership with the General Authority for Entertainment focused on two "large-scale events" to be held annually in the country, spanning from 2018-2027. These events were to be held in either the capital city of Riyadh or Jeddah.

Statistics show that the company is hugely profiting from events in Saudi Arabia. It's about 100 million per year, according to Wrestlenomics. Each event is worth $50M-$55M in payments, an amount which apparently is more than AEW could earn all year for its U.S TV deal.

The largest revenue generated from a pro wrestling event was $17.3 million in 2016 for WrestleMania 32 in Arlington, Texas. Each Saudi event is equal to about three modern WrestleMania’s worth in ticket sales. New Japan Pro Wrestling apparently earns $50 million per year - a bizarre contrast.

WWE's affiliation with Saudi Arabia has created a lot of controversy. Freedom is limited in the country, such that women's wrestling is frowned upon. The country is stuck to its old-beliefs and traditions. Still, the promotion hosted the inaugural Queen's Crown Tournament in 2021 and has a RAW Women's Title fight planned this week.

Sami Zayn cannot be a part of the Crown Jewel due to his Syrian ethnicity. This is why his storyline with Kevin Owens, a superstar who openly sided with his best-friend, was postponed.

The latest bad news is that the current situation in Saudi is reportedly getting worse due to a looming threat of an attack by Iran. WWE is still planning to continue with its plans for Crown Jewel and we hope the event is a success.

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 is going to be a cracker of an event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The Crown Jewel events have delivered most of the time. The 2021 edition was magnificent too. Legends such as Goldberg and Edge were part of the action. The promotion raised the stakes by putting championships on the line.

This year's main event in Saudi Arabia will feature a tense battle between long-standing champion Roman Reigns and YouTube star Logan Paul. Brock Lesnar will also be in action while Omos vs. Braun Strowman will play to the audience's preference for earth-shattering monster fights and brute displays of power.

Crown Jewel 2022 will emanate from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Tune in to the WWE Network.

