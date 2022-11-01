WWE Crown Jewel 2022 is just around the corner. The highly-anticipated premium live event has multiple stellar matches on the card. Championships will be on the line, while two former world champions, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley, will collide.

WWE announced during the latest episode of RAW that Bray Wyatt will be at Crown Jewel. His appearance is the latest addition to the stacked card. The upcoming event will emanate from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 5.

Currently, a total of seven matches are on the card for Crown Jewel 2022.

Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul - Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio) (with Rhea Ripley) - Six-man tag match

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley - Singles match

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) - Steel Cage Match

Braun Strowman vs. Omos (with MVP) - Singles match

Bianca Belair vs. Bayley - Last Woman Standing match for the WWE RAW Women's Championship

The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch) - Tag team match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Events in Saudi Arabia are renowned for featuring heavyweight clashes. While Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have the potential to put on a good show, Braun Strowman vs. Omos is a gamble, as the stars have never faced each other in such a high-stakes match.

Bianca Belair and Bayley will continue their major feud in the RAW Women's Division. Meanwhile, the 'Rhea Ripley factor' will possibly be in full flow against The O.C.

The main event of Crown Jewel 2022 needs no introduction. Logan Paul needs one lucky shot, while Roman Reigns might show The Maverick why he has been carrying the company for over two years.

What could Bray Wyatt do at WWE Crown Jewel 2022?

The most logical outcome of this segment is that The Eater of Worlds will drop another promo at Crown Jewel 2022. However, unlike previous ones, it will reveal more about his relationship with Uncle Howdy. The ongoing mystery of the Wyatt 6 could also be solved if the company announces its plans with the Firefly Fun House characters.

WWE fans might see a fight between Wyatt and Uncle Howdy at the upcoming event. The surreal moment could reveal Howdy's identity, even though it is a long-shot scenario. The character, rumored to be Bo Dallas or Barry Windham, might use one of its signature moves to give a major teaser about his facade.

Uncle Howdy is also believed to be Bray Wyatt’s alter-ego. It remains to be seen whether it is accurate or whether a different individual is behind the eerie gimmick.

What do you think Bray Wyatt will do at Crown Jewel 2022? Let us know in the comments.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes