When is WWE Crown Jewel 2022 and what time will it start?

Fans are in for a treat for WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. So far, the card already contains top stars like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and more, with championships on the line with exciting stipulations.

The upcoming Crown Jewel will be the Stamford-based promotion's fourth event held in Saudi Arabia. The inaugural event in 2018 was headlined by D-Generation X members Triple H and Shawn Michaels as they took on The Brothers of Destruction (Kane and The Undertaker).

WWE Crown Jewel will transpire at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 5, 2022. Interestingly, this is the second time the promotion will hold an event here, the first one being their inaugural show.

Due to it being an overseas event, it should be expected that the show will start in different timezones than some fans might be used to.

For those in the United States Pacific Time, the show will air at 9 AM while those in the East will have to wait until 12 PM.

For those in the UK, the show will start at 4 PM while it will start at 8:30 PM in India.

What can fans expect at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel 2022 event?

The first match announced for the Saudi Arabia card is the one for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. The main event match all started after the latter disrespected The Tribal Chief after appearing at IMPAULSIVE podcast. The duo not only shared the ring during shows leading up to November 5, but also a heated press conference.

A singles match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashly was also featured. Another powerhouse scheduled for the event is Braun Strowman, where he will take on Omos. Another match between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross in a steel cage match.

Tag team action is also scheduled for WWE Crown Jewel. AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows of The O.C. are scheduled to take on Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day.

There is still some time to add more matches to the card, one that fans are anticipating is Seth Rollins and Mustafa Ali for the United States Championship. For now, it remains to be seen which superstars will be added to WWE Crown Jewel.

