"Go videotape yourself doing God knows what" – Roman Reigns hits out at Logan Paul after WWE press conference 

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns did not mince words when it came to his newest adversary Logan Paul during a recent interview.

This week, Triple H took charge of a special press conference in Las Vegas to announce the main event for WWE Crown Jewel. Hunter declared that Reigns would defend his title against YouTube sensation Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia on November 5.

Speaking to Radio Rahim of SecondsOut, Roman Reigns noted that he wouldn't tolerate any disrespect from Logan. He called out The Maverick for dissing WWE stars and his alleged lack of passion for the business.

"It's just ignorance man. It's fine from afar but when I was sitting on the same stage and I hear some of that dumb s**t spewed out, of course it's going to anger me," Reigns said.

The Tribal Chief mentioned that he was unaware of Paul before the latter made it to WWE. Reigns was of the opinion that Logan was better off making YouTube videos than being inside the squared circle.

"Before he came here, no disrespect, didn't know who he was. I'm not a 15 year old little girl. So I don't have any problems with him not watching me because he was busy doing what he does and that's videotaping himself doing God knows what. So go videotape yourself doing God knows what and leave the true professionalism, the sports entertainment, the professional wrestling to people like me." [From 2:10 - 2:56]

You can watch the full interview here:

Roman Reigns acknowledged Logan Paul's social media popularity

During the same conversation, Roman Reigns detailed that Logan Paul was a huge social media phenomenon and helped bring a lot of eyeballs to the product.

"This is gonna be his third match. He showed a lot of really good promise through. He's got a huge following, he creates a lot of buzz, a**es in seats, you know the nine." [From 1:00 - 1:09]

He also mentioned that the 27-year-old was very impressive in his first two outings with WWE and showed he could be a great athlete, but probably not up to the level of The Tribal Chief.

After scoring two impressive victories at WrestleMania 38 and SummerSlam, The Maverick will face his biggest challenge yet at Crown Jewel. Fans will have to wait and see how this rivalry unfolds in the coming weeks.

Do you think Logan Paul has what it takes to beat Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

