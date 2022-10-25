Monday Night RAW Superstar Mustafa Ali left little to the imagination this week after he was asked for his opinion on Seth Rollins.

Ali has been a thorn in the side for the new United States Championship in recent weeks, with both stars getting into many brawls outside the ring. Despite their feud continuing to boil over, with Rollins' attempts to run away from Ali, a match between the two, however, seems far away.

Speaking with Byron Saxton on RAW Talk, Ali was asked if he would ever see him eventually face off against Seth Rollins for the United States Championship.

"Honestly no, I don’t see the day when I Mustafa Ali become the United States Champion. I mean ask yourself, how can I become Champion? How can i become the champion when Seth Rollins keep running from me every time he see’s me. Seth can’t help but run away from me and I promise you, Seth is gunna get tired of running from me before I get tired of chasing him. I am the problem that Seth Rollins cannot solve." From 2:31 to 3:11

Like the fans, Ali will be hoping he can go toe-to-toe with Seth for the title, and if the 36 year old star can come out with the win, it will be the first ever championship he has held in WWE.

Former WWE writer on Seth Rollins and Mustafa Ali's feud

Whilst a large portion of fans are excited to see the two Monday Night RAW performers face off, former WWE head writer Vince Russo is questioning Ali's sudden change in character.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was left bemused as to why WWE did not give an explanation behind Mustafa Ali's on-screen persona alteration.

"Was there ever an Ali explanation of going from the leader of Retribution to now being a babyface? What was the transition? He never denounced Retribution or what he was doing or his actions or nothing. So he went from that to this and we're supposed to be cheering him. This is to give the marks a great match between Ali and Seth Rollins, that is exactly what it is bro. Who's Rollins wrestling in Saudi? So is it gonna be Ali? Is that what this is all about? I'm just trying to make sense of this somehow." H/T Sportskeeda

Rollins' recent victory over Bobby Lashley to become the new United States Champion ended his long-winded title drought that lasted over 2 years.

