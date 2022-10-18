WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali recently challenged Seth Rollins to a title match on RAW, which the latter didn't accept.

On the most recent episode of WWE RAW, The Visionary challenged Riddle to a title match but was interrupted by Ali. Despite Rollins rejecting his challenge, Mustafa didn't leave the ring and eventually got beaten up by the United States Champion.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo expressed his confusion as he mentioned that he couldn't connect the dots and understand Ali's transition from being Retribution's leader to a babyface.

The veteran said:

"Was there ever an Ali explanation of going from the leader of Retribution to now being a babyface? What was the transition? He never denounced Retribution or what he was doing or his actions or nothing. So he went from that to this and we're supposed to be cheering him. This is to give the marks a great match between Ali and Seth Rollins, that is exactly what it is bro. Who's Rollins wrestling in Saudi? So is it gonna be Ali? Is that what this is all about? I'm just trying to make sense of this somehow." (54:05- 55:50)

Vince Russo didn't like the way WWE star Mustafa Ali was booked by Triple H

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo further mentioned that he didn't like the way Mustafa Ali was booked on RAW.

In the same interview, Russo further stated that nobody understands WWE superstar Ali and the way he is booked.

"They are booking Ali and Seth because it's gonna be a great five-star match. Who cares? Nobody cares! You're never gonna get this guy [Ali] over, bro! In his current form, with what he already hasn't done, it wasn't on him, bro. It was terrible booking and terrible writing... Okay, we are gonna put Ali and Rollins, Meltzer would give it 5-stars and everybody would say, 'What a great match,' but you won't draw one extra fan, not one!" said Russo.

The veteran then added that he would like to question Triple H about Ali's booking.

"If I was consulting for them, which would never happen, I would ask Hunter one simple question. I would say, 'Hunter, as a casual fan, why do I care about Mustafa Ali?' Give me one single reason, why I care about him. I would love to see what he would say," he added.

It is yet to be seen if Mustafa Ali and Seth Rollins will be feuding or not.

