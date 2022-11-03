WWE crew reportedly has 'trepidation' ahead of Crown Jewel after warning of an attack

WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this Saturday, but apparently there are some within the company that aren't too excited about it.

It was reported yesterday that Saudi Arabia received a warning of an "imminent attack" by Iran. However, the show is still going on as planned and WWE will monitor the situation.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, there are plenty of people within the company nervous about the premium live event occurring this weekend.

“There was a lot of trepidation and normally the people going on the trip are trepidatious normally going in, but now you have this on top of everything else, so … it appears that the show must go on, and hopefully everything turns out all right.” (H/T:RingsideNews)

Logan Paul mocks Roman Reigns ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul this Saturday in the main event of Crown Jewel.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, the 27-year-old mocked Roman for calling himself the Head of the Table before the premium live event.

"I'm also not going to stop calling myself the table," said Logan Paul. "I am the table. Here's why, follow me. Roman Reigns is The Tribal Chief. Roman Reigns is the face of WWE. Roman Reigns is the Head of the Table. I am the table. If you remove me from the equation, and Roman Reigns is the Head of the Table, and there is no table, he's just a guy sitting in a chair. He's just a big tattooed guy sitting in a chair that looks like Aquaman," Paul said. [14:14 - 14:53]

Several title matches and a Bray Wyatt appearance are scheduled for Crown Jewel this Saturday. Time will tell if the show goes off as planned.

