Warning of an "imminent attack" has been issued ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled to take place this Saturday, but the United States and Saudi Arabia are currently on high alert due to a warning of an "imminent attack" by Iran.

The news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal earlier today. Wall Street Journal reported that the potential attack could target Saudi Arabia and Erbil, a city in Iraq where American troops are currently located. The United States has raised its military alert level in response to the new information.

WWE Crown Jewel is expected to take place this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Time will tell if the premium live event will go on as planned.

WWE stars reportedly not allowed to leave hotel

According to Xero News, WWE Superstars are currently not allowed to leave the hotel or travel alone at the moment. Xero added that things are "not looking good there" in regards to the Crown Jewel event scheduled for this Saturday.

"Due to the Imminent Attack threat from Iran - One source in Saudi atm has stated They are not allowed to leave the hotel or travel unattended in the city. Not looking good there atm," tweeted Xero News.

Several big matches are scheduled for the premium live event this Saturday. Roman Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul in just the third match of Paul's wrestling career.

Brock Lesnar will battle with "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley. The two stars opted to brawl this past Monday night on RAW instead of having the sitdown interview they were scheduled for. The OC and The Judgment Day will meet in a six-man tag team match as well.

Bianca Belair is set to defend her RAW Women's Championship against Bayley once again in a Last Woman Standing match. It was also recently announced that Dakota Kai & IYO SKY of Damage CTRL will get a rematch for the Women's Tag Team Championships after losing them to Asuka and Alexa Bliss last night in the main event of RAW.

There are a few more matches on the card and WWE has put a lot into the show. The company has a partnership with the General Authority for Entertainment in Saudi Arabia through 2027, and hopefully this weekend's premium live event occurs as planned.

