All 7 WWE stars who interfered in Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL

WrestleMania XL saw the rise of a new dawn as Cody Rhodes pulled off the unthinkable and dethroned Roman Reigns to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All. It is a main event that will go down in the annals of history and be remembered for generations.

The main event match in Philadelphia on Sunday witnessed absolute chaos as several superstars and legends interfered in the bout between Reigns and Rhodes. From Jimmy Uso to The Undertaker, there were seven superstars who were involved in this high-profile match.

With the main event having a 'Bloodline Rules' stipulation, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso made their presence felt in the match, which was followed by Solo Sikoa. As Sikoa was wreaking havoc, John Cena's theme song reverberated throughout the arena as The Cenation Leader came to Cody Rhodes' rescue and took out The Enforcer.

It was soon followed by The Rock, who appeared and hit the Rock Bottom to Cena. However, a few seconds later, the music of The Shield hit the stadium as Seth Rollins tried to run in and attack The Final Boss, only to end up getting a Superman Punch from Roman Reigns in the ring.

When The Rock was standing in the ring about to assualt The American Nightmare, the lights went off and The Undertaker's gong hit the arena, with the fans in Lincoln Financial Field going beserk. When the lights came back on, The Deadman appeared in the ring and hit a chokeslam on The Final Boss to a thunderous reaction from the crowd.

