John Cena shows up during Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL

John Cena surprisingly returned to WWE at WrestleMania XL during the main event between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

According to several reports, the 16-time world champion was rumored to return at The Show of Shows this year. John Cena was last seen in World Wrestling Entertainment in 2023 when he locked horns with Solo Sikoa at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns put on an amazing main event. For the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. Both kicked out of each other's finishers several times, but Reigns had an advantage because of the Bloodline Rules stipulation.

However, when Solo Sikoa showed up to help his cousin by attacking Rhodes, John Cena returned to stop his former rival from ruining The American Nightmare's story. He later joined him in celebrating the biggest win of his career.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes had been talking about finishing his story for a long time. The American Nightmare finally did the unthinkable as he dethroned Roman Reigns and became the new Undisputed Universal Champion.

Many fans believe The Tribal Chief will now go on a hiatus due to his real-life health struggles. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for The Bloodline leader's future.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Did you enjoy Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns? Absolutely No 0 votes View Discussion