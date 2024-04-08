The Undertaker returns at WrestleMania to help Cody Rhodes

The main event of WrestleMania Sunday saw Cody Rhodes go one-on-one with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The match was contested under Bloodline Rules and saw The Undertaker's return.

The Undertaker's last 'Mania appearance was at WrestleMania 36 when he beat AJ Styles in his final match. Since then, The Phenom has retired.

The Deadman appeared in the main event of WrestleMania XL to ensure that The American Nightmare walked out with the championship. The Undertaker appeared from behind The Rock and chokeslammed him while evening the odds for Rhodes to get the job done.

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns had a historic rivalry. The Big Dog beat The Deadman at WrestleMania, becoming the second person in history to do so. The two WWE Superstars also teamed up once to beat Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon.

The American Nightmare received help not only from the Deadman but also from Jey Uso, John Cena, and Seth Rollins. Cody Rhodes's winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship kicked off a new era, which will be interesting to see as the story unfolds.

