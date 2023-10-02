Kinnikuman Perfect Origin anime announced for 2024 with brand new trailer

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin is set to be released in 2024 and that has been shown in the recent trailer, showcasing a few tidbits of anime's favorite superhero wrestler. This new anime is meant to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the manga series written by the duo known as Yudetamago and is also the franchise's comeback to this format after a long absence.

There were a lot of doubts on which version of the series was going to be adapted but this trailer revealed that it is going to be the 2011 continuation, which has had mixed reactions online.

This trailer also showed the people involved in the project as well as some of the key visuals and scenes of the Kinnikuman Perfect Origin anime. This gives longtime fans something to look forward to until 2024.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Kinnikuman Perfect Origin.

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin will adapt the 2011 manga

The Kinnikuman YouTube channel recently released the trailer for the upcoming Kinnikuman Perfect Origin, which is set to come out in 2024.

The trailer showcased some key moments from the series, some of the characters, and some glimpses of Production I.G.'s animation style. This studio is mostly known for its work with Haikyu!! and the Ghost in the Shell franchise.

This was also confirmation that the anime is going to adapt the 2011 manga, which was a direct sequel to the events of the original series of the 80s, somewhat bypassing the beloved Kinnikuman Nisei follow-up.

There is no information regarding how many episodes this series is going to have or how many arcs it will cover; all that people know is that it is going to celebrate the series' legacy.

Akira Sato, mostly known for Release the Spyce, is going to be the director for the series and Makoto Fukami of Psycho-Pass fame (another Production I.G. anime) is going to be in charge of the scripts.

Hirotaka Marufuji is the character designer and Yasuharu Takanashi will be in charge of the music for this new series.

The premise and legacy of the series

Suguru Kinniku is a clumsy but good-hearted superhero who one day discovers that he is the prince of Planet Kinniku, the place where the universe's greatest heroes are born.

Of course, despite having the birthright for the throne, his resolve is tested and he eventually has to go up against the evil Chojin in wrestling style tournaments to save the universe.

Kinnikuman predates shonen legends and bastions such as Fist of the North Star and Dragon Ball, serving as one of the genre's first attempts at taking histrionics one step further.

Perhaps the biggest challenge that the people in Production I.G. are going to face with Kinnikuman Perfect Origin is offering the series' delicate balance between sheer insanity and a strong message of friendship and self-improvement.

