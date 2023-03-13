Cult-classic Ultimate Muscle manga series rumoured to receive new anime project

Twitter user and reputable general anime and manga news leaker @SugoiLITE (Sugoi) recently claimed that a new anime project for the Ultimate Muscle series is currently in development. The use of the term “in development” here is particularly exciting, which also indicates that the series is set to arrive sooner than fans expected.

Unfortunately, there is currently no additional information on the upcoming Ultimate Muscle anime project beyond a leaked confirmation that it’s in development. Nevertheless, fans are still excited to hear that the cult-classic manga series of the 80s is set to return in an animated forum.

Twitter user alleges that Ultimate Muscle manga is currently "in development" to get an anime adaptation

While Sugoi didn’t post any additional information on the upcoming Muscle Man project beyond the series being in the development stage, fans can expect the project to be an anime television series. The manga, which was originally serialized from 1979-1987, has resumed its weekly run since its initial return in 2011.

With 20 years of serialization to pull from, a long-term television anime adaptation would make the most sense for a new project. The franchise could adapt both the events of the original serialization and the series’ revival, which follows the original Kinnikuman (Muscle Man) and his son, Mantaro Muscle.

It’s also worth noting that the original series is called Kinnikuman, while the revival series is being referred to with the title in Sugoi’s tweet. This may imply that only the revival section of the series will be adapted in the new project, focusing exclusively on Mantaro Muscle and his journey. However, the photos used in Sugoi’s tweet feature the original Kinnikuman and various characters from the series.

Hence, fans will have to wait for more information on which section of the series will be adapted in the upcoming project. In any case, a film seems unlikely, especially if it doesn’t lead into a full-fledged television series. However, a film being used as a lead-in to a television anime series would be an interesting and likely successful choice.

The original manga series written and illustrated by Yoshinori Nakai and Takashi Shimada, known collectively as Yudetamago, first began serialization in 1979 before ending in 1987. The Ultimate Muscle revival series first began serialization in November 2011 and is still having a successful run after its long hiatus.

The franchise is one of the best-selling series of all time in Japan, following various superheroes, including the eponymous Kinnikuman, as they enter competitions and battle evil. Moreover, the protagonist does this to prove himself worthy of the throne of the planet Kinniku after discovering himself to be the missing prince. The sequel series follows Kinnikuman’s son, Mantaro, as he tries to follow in his father's footsteps to battle evil and become the next prince.

