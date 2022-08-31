Dragon Ball: Toriyama under fire for inappropriate representation of black character during 80's

Twitter has once again found a new relic of the past to cancel, this time targeting former comics by Dragon Ball's creator Akira Toriyama. The discussion began when a user posted a picture of a depiction of a black person in the original Dragon Ball series, which is no doubt an inappropriate representation based on stereotypes and prejudices.

This prompted Twitter's cancelers to delve deeply into Akira Toriyama's earlier works. Many of the mangaka's works date back to his time as an assistant and up-and-coming mangaka looking for his big break before he even had the idea for his flagship series.

Dragon Ball’s creator in hot water after Twitter discovers his earlier works and their stereotypical depictions, jokes, and more

The discussion

Dragon Ball’s very own Akira Toriyama, like many Japanese citizens born in a similar time-period, grew up in a very different Japan when it came to the politics of prejudice and tolerance. While the nation has undoubtedly become much more accepting and inviting in the years since, the eternal entity that is art exists as evidence of previous mindsets.

The photo in question, which sparked the conversation, comes from the original Dragon Ball anime series. The scene takes place when King Piccolo has effectively taken over the world and is broadcasting his demands to it.

One spectator is portrayed as a black man with excessively large lips, a nose ring, and an apparent armband accessory, and is wearing tiger-skin tribal clothes. He’s seen sitting on a grass-covered platform in a tree, with a TV in front of him, radio to his right, and rice cooker to his left.

The debate was spawned because of how primitively the man is portrayed, despite clearly knowing what a TV, radio, and rice cooker are by surrounding himself with them. He’s also watching the TV intently with sweat coming down his face, further emphasizing that he understands what it is and what he’s watching on it currently.

This, in turn, led to other problematic manga of his being discovered, such as Lady Red. Lady Red is a short, 3-page manga drawn by Toriyama in 1987 for Shueisha’s Super Jump. The comic features the titular heroine, a former office worker who has devoted herself to stopping crime and evil throughout the world.

The manga is problematic for a number of reasons, such as more racist depictions of black people, glorifying s*x-work, and featuring the main character getting s*xually assaulted twice. With such issues, Twitter immediately began to discuss the comic in earnest, unilaterally disapproving of its attempts at dark humor.

Fans of Toriyama’s on Twitter are attempting to defend the Dragon Ball creator citing the time period in which the artworks mentioned above are from. While this is undoubtedly a factor that should be acknowledged, some fans are arguing that it makes no difference when discussing the depictions and the person who drew them in and of themselves.

A great point brought up by one user regarding the original image which sparked the debate is that the scene may have been one which animators added as filler. In this scenario, while Toriyama does still have other examples of problematic work, he would at least be exempt from being identified as the creator of the previously mentioned scene.

Generally speaking, however, fans are reprimanding Toriyama and Shueisha for publishing such, in their own words, inappropriate and problematic works. While there are differing opinions, such sentiment seems to be prevailing in current discussions.

