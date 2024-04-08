4 possible directions for Seth Rollins following his loss at WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE WrestleMania 40 was an all-time event. The two-night spectacle was the first WrestleMania fully under the creative direction of Triple H and it proved to be one of the best weekends in the company's history. Fans are ecstatic over how the event turned out.

Cody Rhodes shockingly finished his story in a match that saw interference from Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, The Undertaker, John Cena and The Rock. Bayley won her first world title in years by defeating IYO SKY. Plus, Damian Priest won the World Heavyweight Championship from Drew McIntyre.

The last bit may sound confusing to those who didn't watch. Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins for the gold, but after a post-match scuffle with CM Punk, McIntyre fell victim to Damian Priest's Money in the Bank briefcase.

Now that The Visionary is no longer champion, many are wondering what's next for him. This article will take a look at a few different directions his career could take in the biggest wrestling company on in the world after a crushing defeat, but an incredible title reign.

Below are four possible directions for Seth Rollins following his loss at WWE WrestleMania 40.

#4. He could take some time off from WWE

Seth Rollins has been a presence on the main roster in WWE for around 12 years now. He debuted as part of The Shield, alongside Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose. Over time, he turned heel and became a world champion.

In the years since then, Rollins has had his fair share of ups and downs, but he's consistently been a top name in the company. He is known for being a workhorse who will wrestle constantly and do it at a level just about nobody can match.

As a result, Seth's body is pretty banged up. He has put his health on the line and deserves a rest. He may take several months off from WWE to get his body and mind right before later returning in a big way. Seth has certainly earned the chance to heal up.

#3. Seth could feud with Damian Priest over the World Heavyweight Championship

As noted, WWE WrestleMania 40 featured chaos around the World Heavyweight Championship. The opening bout of Night Two saw Drew McIntyre go one-on-one against Seth Rollins. The Visionary lost, which meant The Scottish Warrior finally got his moment in front of a massive crowd.

Unfortunately, Drew let his ego get the better of him. He taunted CM Punk enough post-match, which led to Punk attacking McIntyre. From there, Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank on Drew and he became the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Now that Priest holds RAW's most prestigious title, Seth may want his belt back. As a result, The Visionary may start a feud with Damian. The pair have had issues in the past, but they'll now fight under the biggest spotlight possible. It could be extremely entertaining. Perhaps they'll wrestle at Backlash France, for example.

#2. He could team up with Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes had an amazing night at WWE WrestleMania Sunday. While Seth's night was crushing, Cody's ended with him defeating Roman Reigns, winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and finishing his story.

A lot of Cody's success came about thanks to Seth Rollins, who sacrificed himself for The American Nightmare. The two were then shown closing WWE WrestleMania shaking hands and acknowledging one another.

Given how their relationship has evolved, the two may end up teaming up moving forward. Now that the tag team titles have been split, Cody and Seth could chase Awesome Truth and attempt to capture the RAW Tag Team Titles. If not from that duo, they could eventually dethrone a heel pair of some kind.

#1. The Visionary could turn heel

While Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins shook hands and are happy to have defeated The Bloodline, there's a strong chance that the pair aren't actually friends. Instead, they were enemies who bonded over a bigger threat in the company, which was Roman Reigns, The Rock and the rest of their dangerous stable.

Seth helping Cody do so cost him big. He went into his match with Drew McIntyre injured thanks to his tag team match the night prior. Rollins then got taken out by The Rock and Roman Reigns tonight. He had a rough go of it this weekend.

The Visionary may be more frustrated than he lets on. Come Monday Night RAW, Rollins may snap and attack Cody Rhodes, turning heel in the process. From there, the pair could feud over the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

