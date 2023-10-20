Why fans shouldn’t raise expectations for Kengan Ashura season 3? Explained

After binging on season 2’s second part of the beloved action-packed martial arts anime, fans have been eagerly hoping for the arrival of Kengan Ashura season 3. While the anime successfully captured the essence of the manga with its captivating 3D CG animation, some fans did express their concerns over its pacing and the rushed storyline.

Despite these criticisms, Kengan Ashura garnered a dedicated following, particularly among fans who appreciate its storyline and the fascinating characters. As a result, Kengan Ashura season 3 has become one of the most highly anticipated installments in the series.

Unfortunately, with the conclusion of season 2 part 2, the original anime has come to an end, and there is no possibility for a third season this time, leaving fans for more martial arts action.

Exploring why Kengan Ashura season 3 is uncertain

Given the abundant source material from Yabako Sandrovich’s original manga series of the same name, Kengan Ashura season 3 was initially expected to be confirmed soon.

As revealed by the official editor of Kengan Ashura and Kengan Omega manga, Kobayashi Sho assured in his Twitter post that the anime would not end before completely adapting the original manga series:

"Until the end of the original (the end of the tournament)!".

The original manga series ended its run with 245 chapters compiled into 27 tankobon volumes in February 2019. With the first leaving off at chapter 180, “Suppression” volume 21, the second part of season 2 is left with only six volumes to adapt, which will ultimately be the end of the original story, leaving no room for Kengan Ashura season 3.

[Warning!: Spoilers ahead]

With the events that transpired at the end of the original manga series, it is nearly impossible for Kengan Ashura season 3 to be green-lit and the continuation of the original work, given Ohma’s grim fate. At the end of the manga, the protagonist dies of severe wounds.

While fans were initially saddened by the conclusion of the original manga series, their spirits were rejuvenated by Kengan Omega, a sequel to the original series, which is still ongoing.

This still-on-the-run sequel has reignited the enthusiasm and excitement for the Kengan Ashura universe, offering new stories and battles to look forward to. Also, expectantly, the sequel manga might receive an anime adaptation of its own.

Kengan Omega is centered on a completely different character, Narsuhima Koga, aka “The Fist Eye.” He is noted to have some history with the protagonist of the original series, a mystery that is expected to be unraveled soon in the future as the manga delves deeper into the depths of exploring the past of the character, and hopefully, fans might get to see a glimpse of Ohma through the lens of Koga.

The disappointment of Kengan Ashura season 3 not coming to fruition has left a somber feeling among fans. However, for those eager to relive the thrilling fights, all the previous installments of the anime are available exclusively on Netflix, providing an opportunity to enjoy the intense battles once more.

