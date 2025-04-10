One Punch Man chapter 201 redraw: Saitama one shots Empty Void

With the release of One Punch Man chapter 201 redraw, the manga seemingly finished the Ninjas Arc. As fans may remember, Yusuke Murata had previously drawn two renditions of the story arc, diverting events from the original webcomic. However, from the latest developments, it seems like he essentially reverted to the original events with some changes.
The manga's previous chapter saw Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic take on the Heavenly Ninja Party. While the Tennin were formidable, the two ninjas could hold their own. That's when Blast appeared out of nowhere and stopped the fight. While the hero wanted to stop them from fighting, the Tenninto's persistence saw them get knocked out by the S-Class Rank 1 Hero.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.
One Punch Man chapter 201 redraw: Two monsters appear from the sky
One Punch Man chapter 201 redraw, titled Lights Out, opened with Violent Force warning Blast and others that their efforts were futile. Since Blast inflicted the wound on Empty Void, the ninja underwent further physical enhancements and has now become the ultimate ninja, with a kill count in the six figures. Thus, as per Violent Force, it would have been better for the "heroes" to die at their hands than face their leader.
Upon hearing this, Blast decided to show the Heavenly Ninja Party, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, and Flashy Flash something at Sonic's hideout and teleported them. Saitama was seated in front of the hole shaped like Empty Void. As explained by Blast, earlier he had gone to Sonic's hideout to fight his former partner. To his surprise, Saitama had already defeated him.
When Flashy Flash asked Saitama if he killed the ninja village leader, Caped Baldy explained that he didn't think so. Moments after he reached Sonic's hideout, Empty Void attacked him out of nowhere. In response, Saitama punched him, burying him deep inside the ground.
As for the Tenninto, they could not believe this development and charged towards Saitama, hoping to avenge him. As expected, Saitama took them out as well. Considering how the Tenninto also jumped them like Empty Void, he confirmed that they were ninjas as well.
Right after, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic asked Saitama the reason behind his presence at his hideout. In response, Saitama reminded him that the ninja had sent him countless invitation letters for a duel.
Moments later, something shocking happened as the sky shattered and two monsters emerged from it. While everyone was shocked and surprised by the development, Blast was shown saying that he had wandered too far from his post.
Upon seeing the monsters target Saitama and others, Underground Rover attacked them. While the two monsters tried countering the attack, they were blasted away by Underground Rover's sheer firepower.
Related Links
- One Punch Man season 3 teaser trailer breakdown: J.C. Staff hypes up Saitama vs. Garou
- J.C. Staff producer's latest comments suggest One Punch Man season 3 won't disappoint fans
- Yusuke Murata's passion could be backfiring One Punch Man manga