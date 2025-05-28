Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9: Shirota and Takamine go on their first real date as Ellie's girlfriend is introduced

Following Ellie Evergreen’s introduction, Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9 was expected to see her presence continue to strain the central duo’s budding romance. Officially released on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, the installment instead quickly eliminated her as romantic competition before Takane Takamine and Koushi Shirota went on their first real date.

Ad

While Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9 did continue this previous narrative in its opening scenes, it quickly squashed this storyline via the reveal of Ellie’s preferences. In turn, this also lended some explanation to previous events, specifically in how carefree she was with respect to her behavior around and towards Shirota.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9 sees Shirota and Takamine go on their first true date

Brief episode recap

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9 began with Koushi Shirota and Ellie Evergreen leaving cram school. Takane Takamine ran into them on her way home, suggesting they go somewhere together. Ellie suggested a family restaurant she used to go to. The waitress serving them commented on always seeing Ellie here, adding that her shift would be done in an hour. Ellie revealed that she knew her from high school, which is why she picked this place.

Ad

Shirota then told Takamine that cram school was going well, adding that having Ellie in his class was a relief. She shared a similar sentiment before discussing their childhood friendship, which clearly left Takamine feeling jealous. This prompted her to begin recounting all the time she’s spent with him, but Ellie didn’t get the message behind her words. She likewise suggested they have a group study session and sleepover together, which upset Takamine further.

Ad

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9 saw Takamine also misrepresent the lewder moments they shared together, refusing to allow Shirota to elaborate on the truth. She explained her intent to show Ellie that he had become a degenerate, refusing to acknowledge that she was twisting the truth. She also made a point of saying she understood the current Shirota better than Ellie did, which clearly hurt her.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9 introduces the series' other supporting cast member seen in promotional material as Ellie's girlfriend (Image via Liden Films)

Likewise, she asked to speak with Takamine after they all left the restaurant, which Shirota found suspicious. Ellie apologized to Takamine for not realizing her concern was that she’d make moves on Shirota. This also prompted her to reveal that she was in a relationship already, further implying that she was lesbian by saying she’d be more into Takamine than Shirota. It was then revealed that her girlfriend was the waitress who served them as they left together.

Ad

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9 saw Takamine return to Shirota, hiding the truth of her conversation with Ellie in order to further tease him. Meanwhile, Ellie’s girlfriend was ridiculing her for being friends with Takamine who was her type. Focus then returned to Takamine, who revealed Ellie gave her the leftover water balloons the other day. She suggested they play to see who could hit the other with more balloons.

Ad

She also added that the winner would be able to make the loser do any one thing they wanted. Shirota decided to intentionally not hit her, but Takamine kept purposefully moving into the way of his throws to tease him. He quickly suspected that she was trying to recreate what happened with him and Ellie the other day. As he recounted the other day’s events, she realized this and grew upset, immediately pelting him with all her balloons and declaring him the winner.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9 saw her order him to lick up all the sweat she accumulated during the fight. Once again, this made it obvious that she was trying to recreate the events of the previous day. He tried arguing against this demand, but eventually acquiesced. After doing so, he passed out due to the stress, prompting Takamine to undo the act with Eternal Virgin Road.

Focus then shifted to the last day of summer vacation, where Takamine invited Shirota to a leisure facility in their area to unwind. Despite being the invitee, he was determined to be a good host and ensure she had a good time in exchange for all the academic help she provided him. However, Takamine also clearly intended to be the good host to him, immediately using Eternal Virgin Road to undo the events and ensure she had a chance to play host also.

Ad

After replacing her underwear likewise, Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9 saw the pair go shopping. He got her a present while they shopped, which prompted her to once again use her ability so she could be the one gifting him something. This greatly confused Shirota as they headed to ride a boat together. Here, they argued over who’d row after Shirota began looking tired, prompting Takamine to jump into the water out of frustration.

Ad

Takamine's love for Shirota is once again made all too apparent by Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9's end (Image via Liden Films)

She used her ability with the excuse of drying herself off, but ended up going back to before they got on the boat. However, she replaced her underwear herself for some reason. This led Shirota to apologize for failing both in being a good host to her, and being her closet. However, she explained that she wanted to use this trip to show him her appreciation and reward him for working so hard on his summer classes.

Ad

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9 saw Shirota respond that she already did enough for him by helping him study and boosting his optimism. He then revealed his intent to plan things she’d enjoy on this trip, saying that alone was enough for him to have fun. While she put on a front, this clearly touched her romantically. The episode ended with her agreeing to go along with Shirota’s plan for a fun day together.

Ad

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

Episode 9 does a great job of developing Takamine and Shirota’s relationship by first addressing Ellie’s preferences in a way that romantically eliminates her from Shirota’s life. This is then taken a step further by giving the pair their first true “date” in the series thus far, especially with the intentions each harbored heading in. Likewise, this continued emphasis on developing the pair’s romance suggests it’ll be the guiding principle of the anime’s final three episodes.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More